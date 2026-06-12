Youth eliminated by live wire laid for animal searching in Odisha’s Bolangir; 6 apprehended

In an effort to hide the event, the implicated apparently buried the victim’s body in a close-by forest after his death. The matter emerged following an authorities examination.



Khaprakhol police headquarters Photograph: (OTV)

In a stunning occurrence reported from Kuthurla town under Khaprakhol authorities limitations in Odisha’s Bolangir district, a boy lost his life after entering contact with a live electrical wire presumably laid to trap and hunt wild animals.

According to reports, the victim had actually headed out early in the early morning to go to nature’s call when he inadvertently touched the energized wire hidden in a forested location. He passed away on the area due to electrocution.

Examinations exposed that the live wire had actually been unlawfully set up by a group of people for searching wild animals. Rather of trapping wildlife, the fatal setup declared the life of the youth.

In an effort to hide the occurrence, the implicated supposedly buried the victim’s body in a close-by forest after his death. The matter emerged following a cops examination, resulting in the healing of the body.

Check out: Two youths electrocuted to death in live electrical power wire trap in Odisha

Performing promptly, Khaprakhol Police introduced a questions into the case and detained 6 individuals in connection with the occurrence. The implicated are being questioned, and even more examination is underway to identify the specific situations surrounding the unlawful searching operation and the subsequent concealment of the death.

The event has actually stimulated issue over the continued usage of prohibited energized traps for wildlife searching, which posture a major danger not just to animals however likewise to human lives.