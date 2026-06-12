Odisha reveals totally free education from kindergarten to post-graduate levels in federal government schools, colleges

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday revealed totally free education from the kindergarten to postgraduate levels in federal government schools and colleges.

Majhi, while resolving an interview here on the event of the BJP federal government finishing 2 years in the state, stated the relocation will benefit all trainees of Odisha, particularly those from the financially backwards classes and ladies.

“In order to make education truly free and universal, my government is announcing to make education from KG to PG completely free of cost.

“This will benefit all the trainees of the state, specifically the financially backwards classes and women. Maybe, such an action in the field of education will be executed for the very first time in the whole nation in Odisha,” the chief minister said.

Majhi said the decision will strengthen the foundation of the state’s youth and contribute to long-term development.

Criticising the previous BJD government, he said that instead of doing anything meaningful, “they simply continued to paint schools”.

“Understanding is power. The position in which we are today, literacy is not a huge issue. The issue is offering quality education. I question how this easy thing did not pertain to the minds of those in the 24-year-old federal government,” Majhi said.

The CM said his government has already taken two “historical actions” in the education sector – implementing the National Education Policy 2020, and setting up Godavarish Mishra Adarsh Primary Schools in every panchayat.

Out of the planned 2,200 schools in the first phase, the foundation stone for 322 schools has already been laid, he said.

The scheme aims to upgrade schools in all gram panchayats of Odisha.

“In addition to this, 26,615 mentor and non-teaching personnel have actually been selected in the last 2 years. We will designate 45,000 more instructors in the next 3 years,” Majhi said.

Four new universities will come up in Odisha and 18 new government colleges have been opened in rural areas, he said.

“In the coming days, Odisha will be made the college capital of eastern India,” Majhi asserted.