Foreign journey ends in coma, $147K medical costs

A dream getaway to Mexico became a medical headache for an Ontario male who invested more than a week in medical facility, suffered numerous seizures, and slipped into a coma. As if this was insufficient, he is now dealing with a medical expense of more than $147,000 after his travel insurance coverage claim was rejected, reports The Times of India.

Holiday Plans Changed in an Instant

Bahoz Ali of Oshawa, Ontario, took a trip to Cancun, Mexico, with his sweetheart in April 2024. He acquired a Global Youth All-Inclusive travel insurance coverage through Manulife.

READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 viral minute: South Korean press reporter kissed live on air by Mexican fan, reacts with pleasant ‘Gracias’



Ali stated the journey had actually been prepared well ahead of time which purchasing travel insurance coverage became part of the preparation. “Months before we prepared it, it was me and my better half and we reserved the journey. We did spend for travel insurance coverage according to typical,” stated Ali.

Before leaving Canada, Ali started feeling weak and chose to go to a walk-in center. “I visited a medical doctor, and they validated it was an ordinary illness and I need to be completely great to go on the journey,” Ali stated.

Thinking there were no severe health issues, he continued with the trip.

Medical Emergency Hits Days After Arrival

Within simply 2 days of reaching the resort, he ended up being seriously ill and apparently suffered numerous seizures that needed emergency situation medical attention.

His condition intensified even more, and he ultimately slipped into a coma. “At that point, my brain goes numb, and I do not keep in mind much of anything later on,” Ali informed CTV News. Ali invested 8 days getting treatment in Mexico before medical professionals supported him.

Air Ambulance Brings Him Back to Canada

Following his hospitalisation in Mexico, Ali was transferred back to Canada aboard an air ambulance and continued getting treatment in the house.

It appeared that the expenditures associated with his treatment were being covered. More than a year later on, the household got unanticipated news that altered whatever.

Shock Over $147,502 Medical Bill

Ali was notified that his insurance coverage claim had actually been rejected which he would be accountable for paying back the whole quantity invested in his medical treatment and emergency situation transport. The overall costs pertained to $147,502.

His sibling, Hano Ali, stated the quantity is frustrating for a common household.

“There is no other way to anticipate a normal family to pay over $147,000,” stated Ali’s sibling, Hano.

Why the Insurance Company Denied Coverage

According to Manulife, the choice was based upon a “stability period” stipulation consisted of in the travel insurance coverage. The business needs visitors to be clinically steady for 90 days before departure.

In a declaration, a Manulife representative stated medical records revealed Ali had actually been experiencing signs and had actually looked for treatment before taking a trip.

“Manulife can validate that medical records show that previous to take a trip, Mr. Ali was experiencing signs and had actually looked for healthcare associated to a pre-existing condition. Under the policy, this condition fell within the three-month stability duration prior to departure. Considering that the condition was understood at the time of travel based upon the previous treatment, this impacted how protection was used.”

The insurance company likewise encouraged tourists to thoroughly evaluate policy terms and divulge any medical modifications before leaving on a journey.

Household Appeals Were Unsuccessful

Ali and his household appealed the insurance company’s choice two times, hoping the claim would be reevaluated. Both appeals were rejected.

The household continues to challenge whether the signs Ali experienced before his journey were linked to the serious medical emergency situation that happened in Mexico.

Travel Insurance Expert Calls Case ‘Really Sad’

Martin Firestone, president of Travel Secure Inc., stated the case highlights how tough and complex travel insurance coverage claims can end up being.

“This is actually unfortunate due to the fact that it is a great deal of cash,” stated Firestone.

He included that there stays argument over whether Ali’s earlier signs were straight connected to the medical crisis that unfolded throughout the holiday.

The experience has actually left Ali’s household questioning how reputable travel insurance protection can be when emergency situations happen overseas. His daddy, Rahim Ali, revealed issue that other Canadians might deal with comparable circumstances.

“All Canadians, when they go to take a trip, I do not feel they are safe due to the fact that when they require them, they might discover a reason not to pay,” he stated.

(With TOI inputs)