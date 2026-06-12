18.4 C
London
Friday, June 12, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business SpaceX IPO LIVE|Elon Musk ends up being world’s very first trillionaire as...

SpaceX IPO LIVE|Elon Musk ends up being world’s very first trillionaire as business makes historical launching

By
Correspondent
-
0
71

Elon Musk has actually ended up being the very first individual to cross the trillionaire limit, a minimum of on paper, after SpaceX priced its hit going public at $135 a share. Before the IPO, Musk deserved an approximated $813 billion, a fortune more than two times as big as the world’s second-richest individual, Google co-founder Larry Page, who deserves an approximated $288 billion, according to Forbes. SpaceX officially setting its stock cost at $135 enhanced Musk’s fortune to simply over $1 trillion. The shares, which will trade under the ticker sign “SPCX,” are poised to start trading on Friday after the Nasdaq Composite index opens at 9:30 a.m. If SpaceX increases above $135 per share, Musk’s wealth will climb up even more, though he might fall listed below the trillionaire limit if the stock sinks.

Program more Program less

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Telegram’s Wear OS app is likewise here with assistance for complete chats, voice messages, and more

Business 0
After revealing a totally native app for the...

Huawei reveals HarmonyOS 7 with a great deal of glass-like results, much better efficiency

Business 0
Today at its designer conference in China, Huawei...

Waze’s traffic signal include continues to present to more users

Business 0
Last December, we heard that Waze - a...

Popular

Telegram’s Wear OS app is likewise here with assistance for complete chats, voice messages, and more

Business 0
After revealing a totally native app for the...

Huawei reveals HarmonyOS 7 with a great deal of glass-like results, much better efficiency

Business 0
Today at its designer conference in China, Huawei...

Waze’s traffic signal include continues to present to more users

Business 0
Last December, we heard that Waze - a...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here