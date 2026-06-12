Director Bharathiraja (1941-2026)

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A take a look at Bharathiraja’s tradition|Picture Credit: The Hindu

Commemorated for moving Tamil movie theater from studio-bound film-making to genuine rural landscapes, and for his renowned opening line,”Yen Iniya Tamil Makkale,” provided in his unique voice, he was a transformative force in not simply Tamil however Indian movie theater.

Follow|Bharathiraja dies LIVE|Last rites with complete state honours today

Here is a set of posts on him covered by The Hindu.

In photos: Director Bharathiraja, a transformative force of Tamil movie theater

Tamil movie theater lost among its biggest auteurs. Ailing at 84, and being heartbroken after losing his kid Manoj in 2015, the director, who released a wide variety of stars and directors, remained in his golden.

In a profession covering over 5 years, the auteur sealed an unwavering tradition as one of the most essential Tamil filmmakers of perpetuity.

Like the title of among his hits, “Mann Vasanai”Bharathiraja’s movies stimulated the odor of the soil. A 1980 file image of Bharathiraja. (Photo released in’The Hindu’outdated November 16, 1980.)

“En iniya Thamizh makkale [My dear Tamil people],” the prefatory line marinaded in love and heat, has actually now entered into the mists of time. Famous director Bharathiraja would utter these words as a preamble right before his celluloid offerings began.

’16 Vayathinile’ signified the arrival of a new age in Tamil movie theater, one that attempted to represent fact with enhanced realism. Bharathiraja with the ’16 Vayathinile’ group. Seen are Sridevi, S.A. Rajkannu, P.S. Nivas (cameraman), and K. Bhagyaraj (Assistant Director).

The Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan duopoly might have its roots in the K. Balachander school, however it was Bharathiraja who used them the roadway not taken through his outstanding ’16 Vayadhinile’, likewise starring a fantastic Sridevi. The 1977 hit, soaked similarly in the innocence and misogyny normal of a town, was the things of legend, and it tugged Tamil movie theater from the stuffy boundaries of studios, and made outside shooting the favored standard.

Extensively thought about among the all-time greats of the market, the famous director was best understood for his nuanced representation of life in rural Tamil Nadu.

< img data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/xzn7g8/article71083662.ece/alternates/FREE_660/Bharathiraja%20award" src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/xzn7g8/article71083662.ece/alternates/FREE_660/Bharathiraja%20award" alt data-device-variant ="FREE~FREE~FREE~FREE" width ="100%" height ="100%"> Director Bharathiraja getting the National award for “Karuthamma” from Majrooh Sultanpuri. An imposing character in the movie market, fondly called Iyakkunar Imayam (Pinnacle amongst Directors), Bharathiraja won 6 National Film Awards, 4 Filmfare Awards (South), 6 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and a Nandi Award.

< img data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/vxlgz/article71083656.ece/alternates/FREE_660/ilyaraja-bharthiraja-2.jpg" src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/vxlgz/article71083656.ece/alternates/FREE_660/ilyaraja-bharthiraja-2.jpg" alt data-device-variant ="FREE~FREE~FREE~FREE" width ="100%" height ="100%"> Bharathiraja shared a close association with author Ilaiyaraaja and his sibling Gangai Amaran even before they had actually made their mark in the movie world. Ilaiyaraaja went on to make up music for much of Bharathiraja’s movies, providing a string of memorable hits before the 2 ultimately parted methods.

< img data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/egf159/article71083864.ece/alternates/FREE_660/Muthal%20Mariyadhai." src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/egf159/article71083864.ece/alternates/FREE_660/Muthal%20Mariyadhai." alt data-device-variant ="FREE~FREE~FREE~FREE" width ="100%" height ="100%"> A still from Bharathiraja’s work of art film ‘Mudhal Mariyathai’. Director Bharathiraja (L) with Sivaji Ganesan (R).

< img data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/78vr5q/article71083879.ece/alternates/FREE_660/Rettachuzhi_1.jpg" src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/78vr5q/article71083879.ece/alternates/FREE_660/Rettachuzhi_1.jpg" alt data-device-variant ="FREE~FREE~FREE~FREE" width ="100%" height ="100%"> 2 experienced directors K. Balachander and Bharathiraja of Tamil movie market played essential functions in ‘Rettachuzhi’.

< img data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/vqr7rt/article71083666.ece/alternates/FREE_660/Bharathiraja%20award2" src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/vqr7rt/article71083666.ece/alternates/FREE_660/Bharathiraja%20award2" alt data-device-variant ="FREE~FREE~FREE~FREE" width ="100%" height ="100%"> Movie director Bharathiraaja getting the very best Picture Award for the year 2003 for his movie “Eera Nilam” from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in Chennai on February 23, 2006, at the State Film Awards discussion event for 2003– 2004.