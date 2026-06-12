Bangladesh, India promise closer border cooperation amidst migration row

Bangladesh and India have actually accepted deepen cooperation along their shared border with enhanced intelligence sharing and collaborated patrols, according to a joint declaration launched on Friday, amidst stretched relations over supposed undocumented migration.

Dhaka has actually implicated Indian authorities of trying to require migrants throughout the border without due procedure, making complex efforts to stabilise ties following the 2024 ousting of Sheikh Hasina and India’s more comprehensive effort to determine and deport undocumented migrants.

Border Guard Bangladesh(BGB)and India’s Border Security Force(BSF)explained the conversations as”cordial, favorable and positive”, according to the declaration launched at the end of a four-day conference of leading border authorities in New Delhi.

The routine talks likewise covered”prohibited, unintentional and forcible crossing at border locations”, a progressively controversial problem in current months. Bangladesh and India share a more than 4,000 km (2,500-mile) border, among the world’s longest.

India has actually informally “pressed back” prohibited migrants into Bangladesh for years, however activists state the political changeover in West Bengal has actually improved the deportation project and unjustly targets Bengali-speaking Muslims.