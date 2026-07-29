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Home Business ‘Transformation of Air India might use up to a years’

‘Transformation of Air India might use up to a years’

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NEW DELHI: Air India’s change to a world class airline company, following its go back to creator Tata Group in 2022, might use up to a years due to major headwinds the air travel market and the Maharaja have actually come across over the last few years.The earlier evaluation of offering the airline company a facelift in 5 years under Vihaan program has actually shown to be a grossly positive one, needing a reset of timelines.“Given where it began, AI’s transformation must be seen as a five- to 10-year journey, considering years-long supply chain disruptions in key components, need to overhaul legacy systems, culture and fleet, and creation of a large cadre of technical and airline professionals,” Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran stated.He indicated problems AI has actually dealt with that have actually triggered timeline overrun. “Few businesses are as vulnerable to war and fuel pressures as aviation. This year, Air India faced three headwinds. Airspace closures, West Asia conflict-driven fuel price hikes and foreign exchange fluctuations. Crash of AI 171 made it the most challenging year for Air India.”

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