Marvel Casts Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider for 2028 Film: ‘A Character I’ve Wanted to Play for a Long Time’

Comic-Con panel likewise exposes that star David Jonsson will take control of as Black Panther in the 3rd installation of that series

Ryan Gosling speaks onstage throughout the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Marvel took control of Comic-Con Saturday with a multitude of huge statements, consisting of the casting of Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider and the re-casting of Black Panther.

In a relocation that has actually been long lobbied by Marvel Cinematic Universe fans– in addition to backed by Gosling himself in interviews– and even forecasted byWandererin2013MCU honcho Kevin Feige lastly made the casting dream a truth by formally revealing Gosling as the skeleton bike hero; Suicide’s punk classic “Ghost Rider” played as Gosling appeared on phase:

The complete Hall H expose statement and expose of Ryan Gosling playing Ghost Rider for his own motion picture can be found in 2028 from director Shawn Levy for Marvel Studios. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/USnrciB8Nq — Rob Keyes(@rob_keyes) July 26, 2026

“Wow. Is this truly taking place? “Gosling asked onstage after the expose.”As you understand, this is a character I’ve wished to bet a very long time. “

Re-teaming with Gosling for the May 2028-bound motion picture isDeadpool & & Wolverinedirector Shawn Levy, whose approachingStar Wars: StarfighterStars Gosling.

“I’m having the best flashback vibes here, since I was here 2 years back when we revealedDeadpool & & Wolverine,” Levy informed the Hall H audience Saturday together with Gosling and Feige. “I’ll always remember that night, due to the fact that I was presented to the best fans. Gosling is the outright shit. I state that with significant regard. We invested a great deal of time in 2015 makingStarfighterand the chance as Ryan began speaking about this character, I resembled, ‘Bro, let’s trip.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”

Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider was formerly represented by Nicolas Cage in a set of early-2000s, pre-MCU films, while star Gabriel Luna played a alternate variation of the character (Robbie Reyes) on television’sRepresentatives of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Gosling’s Ghost Rider wasn’t the only brand-new addition to the MCU:Black Pantherdirector Ryan Coogler was on hand to reveal that a 3rd installation of that series will show up in 2028 with a brand-new star in the function of Black Panther: RisingMarketstar David Jonsson, who just recently starred on the cinema inThe Long WalkandAlien: Romulus

< div lang ="en"dir="ltr"> David Jonsson is your brand-new Black Panther. Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler, shows up in theaters December 15, 2028. pic.twitter.com/JILHDOelQE — Marvel Studios(@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

InBlack Panther 3Jonsson will play T’Challa II, who was presented as T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) and Nakia’s (Lupita Nyong’o) kid in the last minutes of 2022’sBlack Panther 2: Wakanda Forever

The last piece of huge news out of Marvel’s Comic-Con panel was a brand-new trailer forAvengers: Doomsdaywith a number of the cast members– consisting of Robert Downey Jr. and stars from Fox’s initial X-Men movie series– taking the phase; the Comic-Con special trailer has actually not yet been published online.

From Wanderer United States.