Akhil Sachdeva Announces Multi-City Homecoming India Tour

With 8 dates revealed up until now, the ‘Humsafar’ hitmaker will begin with a performance in Roorkee on Aug. 29

Vocalist, author, and lyricist Akhil Sachdeva is striking the roadway from August up until October as part of his Homecoming India Tour, with 8 cities revealed up until now and more dates to be included the coming weeks.

The artist will carry out near Roorkee on Aug. 29, 2026 at Romeo Lane, The Courtyard House in Mussoorie to begin, followed by a program in Chandigarh on Sept. 11, 2026 at Diablo. The trip then rolls into Amritsar on Sept. 12, in Kolkata on Sept. 25, in Pune on Oct. 3, in Bengaluru on Oct. 9, in Delhi NCR on Oct. 17 and in Goa on Oct. 31, with locations yet to be revealed in these cities.

He informs Wanderer India“Homecoming Tour is everything about bringing home the link my initial music has with my fans throughout India, which eventually shows my link as an artist and as a specific with my fans. I’m concerning vibe with India individually, on the music they are currently vibing to.”

Sachdeva, who launched his album Nasha in 2011 and has actually given that gone on to lead movie tunes like Humsafar” fromBadrinath Ki Dulhaniaand “Tera Ban Jaunga” fromKabir Singhjust recently launched his tune “Tu Mileya” in June 2026 with manufacturer Showkidd.

The artist stated on social networks, “Aa raha hun aap sabki ‘Rooh’ choone (I’m concerning touch all your ‘souls’)” and doubled down on his dedication to strike more cities and extend the trip. “These are the very first stage cities for you, revealing more cities and the dates in the coming week so remain linked,” he included his post.

Tickets are now offered for Akhil Sachdeva’s Homecoming India Tour on District.