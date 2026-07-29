Ramayana trailer’s brand-new date revealed

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< time datetime ="2026-07-28T14:47:17.587Z" title ="2026-07-28 14:47"> 28 Jul 2026, 2:47 pm
The main trailer of Ramayana was earlier slated to be launched online on July 24, due to the fact that it was delayed at the last minute. On Tuesday night, manufacturer Namit Malhotra revealed a brand-new date for the trailer release.
Requiring to Instagram, Namit shared that the Ramayana trailer will be revealed on Thursday, July 30, morning at 4.15 am IST, at the advantageous Brahma Muhurat. This is a really special method by the makers, a relocation that will force all the movie-goers to get up at an odd hour simply to enjoy the trailer.