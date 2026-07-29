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Home Books Ramayana trailer’s brand-new date revealed

Ramayana trailer’s brand-new date revealed

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Leslie Atkins
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< time datetime ="2026-07-28T14:47:17.587Z" title ="2026-07-28 14:47"> 28 Jul 2026, 2:47 pm

The main trailer of Ramayana was earlier slated to be launched online on July 24, due to the fact that it was delayed at the last minute. On Tuesday night, manufacturer Namit Malhotra revealed a brand-new date for the trailer release.

Requiring to Instagram, Namit shared that the Ramayana trailer will be revealed on Thursday, July 30, morning at 4.15 am IST, at the advantageous Brahma Muhurat. This is a really special method by the makers, a relocation that will force all the movie-goers to get up at an odd hour simply to enjoy the trailer.

A couple of days back, Namit Malhotra had actually likewise revealed that the Ramayana group is now consolidating Sony Pictures for the global circulation strategy of their movie. “This is special as it opens the door for people across the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm,” Namit Malhotra had actually stated on the celebration.

The very first peek of the movie, centred around expose of Lord Ram’s character, was revealed in April. While Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will be viewed as Sita in the movie and KGF star Yash will be viewed as Ravana.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie boasts a huge ensemble cast with stars like Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, and Sheeba Chaddha on board. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are making up for the movie.

The very first part of the legendary is set for theatrical release in November this year. According to some reports, Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman, will make a look just in 2nd part.

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