Dev Anand’s child Suneil Anand dies at 70 after suffering cardiovascular disease in London

Star Suneil Anand, the kid of famous Bollywood star Dev Anand, died in London on July 26 following a cardiovascular disease. He was 70.

Dev Anand’s kid Suneil Anand dies at 70 after suffering cardiovascular disease in London

The news of his death was verified by the household through a declaration provided by his niece, Gina Narang, who asked for personal privacy as they grieve the loss.

Suneil Anand’s household problems declaration

Sharing the news, Gina Narang stated the household is grateful for the assistance they have actually gotten throughout this challenging time: “With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together.”

Suneil Anand was the only boy of renowned star and filmmaker Dev Anand and his partner Kalpana Kartik. Born into among Hindi movie theater’s most renowned movie households, Suneil made his acting launching with Anand Aur Anand (1984 ), a movie directed by his daddy.

Suneil Anand’s passing marks completion of another chapter in the Anand household’s cinematic tradition. More information concerning the last rites are waited for.

The whole group at Bollywood Hungama extends its sincere acknowledgements to Suneil Anand’s household, buddies and enjoyed ones throughout this tough time. May his soul rest in peace, and might those grieving his loss discover strength and convenience in the memories they showed him.

Check out: Dev Anand Death Anniversary: When the famous artiste stated that his tune ‘Dum Maro Dum’ didn’t promote hippy culture

Tags: Death, Demise, Dev Anand, Gina Narang, Heart Attack, News, Passed Away, Passes Away, Rest In Peace, RIP, Suneil Anand

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