Unique|Marvel Studios manager Kevin Feige: ‘Director Destin has actually brought Spider-Man into a brand-new instructions’

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (L), Kevin Feige and director Destin Daniel Cretton (R)
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28 Jul 2026, 3:40 pm
In 2021, when Spider-Man: No Way Home concluded with Dr Strange( Benedict Cumberbatch )removing Peter Parker(Tom Holland)from the memories of everybody worldwide, audiences saw the guy behind the mask reboot his life, all while continuing to swing through the streets of New York as the titular web-slinger. While the previous trilogy, which started with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and directed by Jon Watts, revealed Peter’s journey into finding Spider-Man, the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Peter going on a course to find himself.
Opening in theatres on July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who is no complete stranger to Marvel or stories about the coming-of-age of a child. Manufacturer Kevin Feige, who is likewise the president of Marvel Studios, pointed out that, “Destin communicates the risks of seclusion,” in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Feige included by discussing that, “Peter Parker, who’s lived by the credo, ‘With terrific power comes terrific duty,’ at first thinks that this duty is just to others, when, in reality, there should be a component of it that incorporates being accountable for yourself, so that you can be your finest for others.”