The makers of Dhamaal 4 have revealed the trailer of the much-awaited funny performer, using audiences a glance into the current experience including the franchise’s cherished ensemble cast. Set up to launch in movie theaters on July 10, 2026, the movie marks the return of the renowned gang as they set out on another witch hunt filled with confusion, competitors, and comic misadventures.

Dhamaal 4 trailer out: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and gang start a disorderly witch hunt

In an uncommon marketing relocation, the trailer launch was hosted at Imagicaa, where the place was changed to show the daring and epic world of the movie. The occasion intended to recreate the spirit of the franchise while constructing anticipation for the 4th chapter in the Dhamaal series.

The trailer presents audiences to a brand-new treasure-hunting objective that unites the familiar faces of the franchise. This time, the guarantee of a huge fortune sets off a chain of occasions as several characters race to reach the treasure. As anticipated, the journey is loaded with misconceptions, unanticipated barriers, and a series of comical scenarios that position the characters in significantly disorderly situations.

While the trailer keeps numerous plot information under covers, it means a story driven by competition, greed, and luck, with each member of the group trying to outmaneuver the others. The secret surrounding who eventually prospers in declaring the treasure is anticipated to unfold when the movie strikes theatres next month.

Dhamaal 4 functions an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra. The movie likewise stars Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in essential functions.

Throughout the years, the Dhamaal franchise has actually developed a strong fan base through its mix of slapstick funny, wacky characters, and ensemble-driven storytelling. The most recent installation appears to continue that formula while presenting a fresh story centred around an enthusiastic witch hunt.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 exists by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films. The movie is a production of T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

With the trailer now out, the movie signs up with the list of significant Bollywood releases slated for July 2026 and is anticipated to interest audiences trying to find a family-oriented funny performer on the cinema.

Check out: EXCLUSIVE: Dhamaal 4 makers prepare a never-seen-before trailer launch at Imagicaa; 60-ft poster to be revealed at a grand waterfall

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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