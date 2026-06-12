A fresh legal debate has actually emerged around the upcoming movie Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacywith Salman Khan supposedly approaching the Delhi High Court over issues associated with character and promotion rights. The star has actually looked for legal intervention versus the makers of the movie, declaring that specific aspects connected with the job draw parallels with his public image and continuous legal matters.

Salman Khan moves Delhi High Court versus Kala Hiran makers; looks for stop over declared infraction of character rights

The disagreement started soon after the release of the movie’s first-look poster, which stimulated extensive conversation on social networks. A number of users explained resemblances in between the character included in the poster and Salman Khan, pointing out elements such as the styling, posture, and the existence of a bracelet that lots of thought looked like the star’s signature device.

According to reports, Salman Khan’s legal group has actually raised objections to these resemblances and argued that no character in the movie ought to be based upon or seem motivated by him without permission. The star has actually supposedly moved the Delhi High Court looking for defense of his character and promotion rights, which are developed to avoid the unapproved business usage of a public figure’s identity, image, or similarity.

The legal notification is likewise comprehended to have actually referenced the long-running blackbuck case including the star. Considering that the matter stays based on continuous legal procedures, Khan’s legal agents have actually supposedly argued that any cinematic representation drawing motivation from the case might possibly affect public understanding, impact the legal procedure, and damage the star’s credibility and goodwill.

As part of the plea, the star has actually apparently looked for an instant remain on the production, release, and promo of the movie. This consists of a demand to limit the makers from distributing marketing material such as posters, teasers, trailers, and other marketing product till the matter is dealt with.

Manufacturer Amit Jani has actually openly reacted to the debate. Resolving the preliminary notification through social networks, Jani kept that the movie is not based upon Salman Khan. According to him, the job draws motivation from the court procedures surrounding the blackbuck case and the Bishnoi neighborhood instead of the star himself.

Jani likewise shared a video declaration in which he declared that he had actually been getting risks from people declaring to be Salman Khan fans. There has actually been no main action from the star relating to these claims.

Directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under the banner of Firefox Media Private Limited, Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy now discovers itself at the centre of a legal fight that might considerably affect its production and release strategies. Market observers will be carefully viewing the procedures as the matter turns up before the Delhi High Court.

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Tags: Amit Jani, Blackbuck Case, Bollywood, Case, Delhi, High Court, Kala Hiran, Kala Hiran Battle of Legacy, Legal, News, notification, Personality Rights, Salman Khan

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