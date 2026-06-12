Fresh speculation has actually emerged around Rajinikanth’s extremely expected movie Jailer 2According to the most recent reports, Hrithik Roshan has actually apparently come on board for a critical cameo function that was earlier connected to Shah Rukh Khan.

Hrithik Roshan to change Shah Rukh Khan in Jailer 2 cameo? Here’s what we understand!

A couple of months back, reports recommended that Shah Rukh Khan would make an unique look in the follow up. The star was supposedly set to include in a high-octane five-day cameo. Later reports declared that Shah Rukh had actually stepped away from the job due to scheduling top priorities.

At the time, it was reported that the super star was passionate about the function however selected to concentrate on Kingwhich holds unique significance as it marks the big-screen launching of his child, Suhana Khan.

Now, a brand-new report by Hindustan Times recommends that Hrithik Roshan has actually been generated for the unique look. A source informed the publication, “Hrithik is certainly doing a strong cameo in Jailer 2He plays the function of Rajini sir’s buddy who enters into the story to assist in time of crises. Hrithik will be shooting his part this month.”

If the report shows precise, the movie will mark Hrithik’s on-screen reunion with Rajinikanth after almost 4 years. The 2 were last seen together in the 1986 movie Bhagwan Dada, in which Hrithik looked like a kid artist.

While the makers have not formally validated the advancement, the reported casting has actually created significant interest amongst fans. The possibility of seeing Hrithik share screen area with Rajinikanth has currently end up being a significant talking point on social networks.

Hrithik just recently got attention for a puzzling social media post that triggered conversations amongst fans and market observers.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, the star composed, “Just got asked what’s the sort of function I’m trying to find. And I amazed myself when it pertained to me. Keep in mind Zaffar from luck by possibility? That’s the one. I ‘d get on something like that. Directors just wan na see me play the great guy. Unfortunate.”

The star’s post resulted in speculation about the type of characters he wishes to check out in the future.

Check Out: Hrithik Roshan indications with Anonymous Content; Global media giant to represent Bollywood super star throughout global endeavors

More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

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