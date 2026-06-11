Japan – Bosch Home Comfort Group and Hitachi Group accept work together on Intelligent connection and medical diagnosis services for Commercial Air Conditioning based upon “HMAX for Buildings”

Bosch Home Comfort Group, the HVAC * 1 service system of Robert Bosch GmbH (“Bosch”) and Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, “Hitachi”), Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. (“Hitachi GLS”) have actually accepted work together on “HMAX for Buildings” – a suite of structure management options that integrate Bosch’s and Hitachi’s domain understanding in business HVAC with sophisticated AI. This partnership intends to speed up worldwide growth by optimizing the life time worth of devices in mission-critical centers that need constant operation, such as office complex, industrial complexes, universities, healthcare facilities, and factories.

Recently, the structure management environment has actually dealt with complex and advanced difficulties. These consist of labor scarcities driven by a diminishing labor force, the requirement for decarbonization in the middle of international boiling, and increasing energy expenses, together with growing needs for functional performance due to the increasing elegance and intricacy of center management jobs. The focus has actually moved beyond preliminary devices setup expenses to making the most of the life time worth of possessions, including their operation and upkeep. To deal with these difficulties, efforts targeted at enhancing operations and attaining energy cost savings through the usage of devices information have actually ended up being progressively important.

Through the cooperation in between the Bosch Home Comfort Group and the Hitachi Group, we intend to take full advantage of the worth provided to our consumers and broaden our company worldwide by linking HVAC devices with digital services. Particularly, by incorporating Bosch Home Comfort Group’s HVAC devices management and visualization service, “air Cloud Pro,” with Hitachi Group’s “exiida” (an HVAC IoT option under “BuilMirai” that is “HMAX for Buildings”Bosch Home Comfort Group’s HVAC systems will link to “BuilMirai”This will make it possible for innovative, integrated operation and management of structure centers, consisting of remote tracking, predictive upkeep, and energy management. Through these abilities, we will add to optimizing possession life time worth by enhancing center upkeep expenses, decreasing downtime, and lowering energy costs.

As part of this partnership, the business will continue with confirming efficiency through trials, while deepening their collaboration to advanced services.

* 1 HVAC: Abbreviation for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning.

At Hitachi GLS, which comes from the Urban Solutions & & Services Business Unit Group of Hitachi’s Connective Industries (CI) Sector, we supply center services that make the most of life time worth for consumers and change markets internationally, adding to a flourishing society. We attain this through the mix of strong items and HMAX for Buildings, a next generation suite of options that integrate information from a substantial set up base of digitalized properties with domain understanding and advanced AI.

Bosch Home Comfort Group

The Bosch Home Comfort Group is an international supplier of effective heating, ventilation, and a/c (HVAC) services with an ingenious item portfolio adjusted to local requirements. Following its landmark tactical acquisition in the property and light business HVAC organization in August 2025, the business unifies a thorough portfolio of worldwide and local brand names, consisting of Bosch, Buderus, Hitachi, and YORK ®. The Bosch Home Comfort Group utilizes 24,000 individuals around the world and has a strong market existence in the Americas, Asia, and Europe/ Middle East/ Africa, with a worldwide production advancement network at more than 50 areas. The Bosch Home Comfort Group created sales of around 4.4 billion euros in 2025 (leaving out the recently gotten systems).

Hallmarks: All hallmarks and item names are the residential or commercial property of their particular owners.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that combines IT, OT (Operational Technology) and items, Hitachi intends to be a worldwide leader in constantly changing social facilities through digital, adding to a balanced society where the environment, health and wellbeing, and financial development remain in balance. Hitachi runs around the world throughout 4 sectors– Digital Systems & & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries– along with a Strategic SIB Business Unit concentrated on brand-new development locations. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi produces worth by integrating information, innovation and domain understanding to resolve client and social obstacles. Earnings for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) amounted to 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 combined subsidiaries and roughly 290,000 staff members worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

About Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc., is a completely owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi GLS is accountable for sale of (and arrangement of engineering and upkeep services for) home devices, cooling devices and other devices and gadgets; and arrangement of items and services using digital innovations. Based upon the concept of “More smiles to life for one and all. A more comfortable tomorrow for people and society. With innovations that deliver happiness to the world, we open new doors to the future.”we look for to get a closer understanding of client way of lives. By fixing specific consumer way of life problems, through properly designed and advanced services and products using of the Hitachi Group’s worth chain and digital innovations, we desire be a business that adds to enhancing the lifestyle for clients worldwide. https://corp.hitachi-gls.co.jp/en