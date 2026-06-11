Japan – Mitsubishi Motors to Launch All-New Eclipse Sportback EV in the United States and Canada

Mitsubishi Motors to Launch All-New Eclipse Sportback EV in the United States and Canada

TOKYO, June 10, 2026 -(JCN Newswire)- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors )revealed that Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA)and Mitsubishi Motors Sales of Canada, Inc.(MMSCAN), its sales business in the United States and Canada, respectively, will start sales of the brand new Eclipse Sportback in the 2nd half of 2026. The design is a battery electrical automobile (BEV) provided by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (hereafter, Nissan) on an OEM basis.

The brand new Eclipse Sportback is an electrical subcompact SUV that integrates stylish styling with strong ecological efficiency. Developed for a range of driving requirements, it uses usefulness throughout a variety of usages, from daily driving to recreation. In the outside style, Mitsubishi Motors has actually used its own distinct adjustments to reveal its special identity. These aspects consist of the front and rear bumpers, front grille, headlights and rear mix lights, rear gate, in addition to the D-pillars and wheels along the sides.

As Alliance partners, Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan are actively pursuing cooperation that reinforces business of both business through item efforts that are equally complementary. These efforts consist of collective jobs including brand-new pickup for the North American market and kei-cars for the Japanese market. OEM plans likewise support these activities, with Mitsubishi Motors providing Nissan with the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid for North America, the Navara for Oceania, and the Livina for the Philippines, while obtaining the Versa Van for the Philippine market from Nissan. As a more action, Mitsubishi Motors will get the brand new Eclipse Sportback from Nissan on an OEM basis for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Mitsubishi Motors will continue to utilize a series of collaborations to broaden its item lineup and speed up efforts to enhance success.

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