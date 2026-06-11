Business India summons U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission after 2nd ship attack in 3 days By Editor - 50

“We condemn the attack on the industrial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman,”stated Ministry of External Affairs (MEA )main representative Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday , June 10, 2026. Picture credit: X/MEA India on Wednesday( June 10, 2026)summoned the U.S. Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission Jason Meeks and lodged a’ strong demonstration ‘after another attack on an industrial vessel near the Omani coast left 3 Indian sailors missing out on, main sources have actually validated. Strongly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping: India informs UNSC amidst continuous Iran dispute In a declaration, the Ministry of External Affairs explained the event as “deeply uneasy” and stated it was “a direct outcome of the continuous dispute in the area”. Wednesday’s occurrence including business vessel Settebello that had around 24 Indian team members onboard was the 2nd such attack in the previous 3 days. The previous attack on M/T Marivex was declared by the U.S. Central Command that had actually explained the oil tanker as “non-compliant”. “We condemn the attack on the business vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian team onboard, 21 Indians have actually been saved so far and 3 Indians are apparently missing out on, Our Embassy in Oman is carefully keeping an eye on the circumstance and proactively collaborating with the Omani authorities in the continuous Search and Rescue operation, “stated the Ministry of External Affairs in a declaration. Greek news outlet Tovima has actually mentioned maritime security details while reporting “possibility of American participation” in Wednesday’s occurrence. < img src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/i1jsg8/article71078141.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/FUSI_OMAN%20RESCUE.jpg" data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/i1jsg8/article71078141.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/FUSI_OMAN%20RESCUE.jpg" data-original ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/i1jsg8/article71078141.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/FUSI_OMAN%20RESCUE.jpg" alt data-device-variant ="SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE" width ="100%" height ="100%">

The strike on Settebello off the coast of Oman triggered the MEA to require “instant de-escalation of stress and the conclusion of continuous settlements for a diplomatic service so that peace and stability can go back to the area “. The declaration from the MEA restated India’s need for “complimentary and unobstructed navigation and commerce” through worldwide waterways and stated, “The continuing occurrences of attacks on shipping in the area are deeply uneasy and a direct outcome of the continuous dispute in the area.”

The attack on Settebello came a day after the U.S. forces “handicapped” M/T Marivex which was being cared for by 24 Indian sailors. “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) handicapped Palau-flagged M/T Marivex as it transited worldwide waters in the Gulf of Oman towards Iran. An F/A -18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) fired an accuracy munition into the ship’s engineering and guiding areas after the team stopped working to abide by instructions from U.S. forces. Marivex is no longer cruising to Iran,” stated the U.S. CENTCOM in a social networks statement on June 8. The CENTCOM even more stated that it has “handicapped 7 non-compliant vessels, rerouted 134 ships that complied, and permitted 42 vessels supporting humanitarian help to pass considering that starting the blockade on April 13”.

Strongly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping: India informs UNSC in the middle of continuous Iran dispute

Throughout the MEA’s media instruction on Tuesday (June 9, 2026), Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs stated that all 24 Indian team members onboard the M/T Marivex were saved in coordination with the Omani authorities. “We likewise comprehend that there was some exchange of interaction in between the ship and the U.S. Navy before the event,” Randhir Jaiswal had actually notified meaning the participation of the U.S. CENTCOM in the occurrence.