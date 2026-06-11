India summons U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission after 2nd ship attack in 3 days

“We condemn the attack on the industrial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman,”stated Ministry of External Affairs (MEA )main representative Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday
India on Wednesday( June 10, 2026)summoned the U.S. Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission Jason Meeks and lodged a’ strong demonstration ‘after another attack on an industrial vessel near the Omani coast left 3 Indian sailors missing out on, main sources have actually validated.
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In a declaration, the Ministry of External Affairs explained the event as “deeply uneasy” and stated it was “a direct outcome of the continuous dispute in the area”. Wednesday’s occurrence including business vessel Settebello that had around 24 Indian team members onboard was the 2nd such attack in the previous 3 days. The previous attack on M/T Marivex was declared by the U.S. Central Command that had actually explained the oil tanker as “non-compliant”.
“We condemn the attack on the business vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian team onboard, 21 Indians have actually been saved so far and 3 Indians are apparently missing out on, Our Embassy in Oman is carefully keeping an eye on the circumstance and proactively collaborating with the Omani authorities in the continuous Search and Rescue operation, “stated the Ministry of External Affairs in a declaration. Greek news outlet Tovima has actually mentioned maritime security details while reporting “possibility of American participation” in Wednesday’s occurrence.
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