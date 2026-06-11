Bharathiraja dies LIVE|Last rites with complete state honours today

Search

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-10T16:07:17.000+0530" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360255" data-event-id ="360255" id ="360255" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-10T16:07:17+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-10T16:07:17+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360255"> June 10, 2026 16:07 Members of the movie fraternity collect at the house of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja to pay their last aspects

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-10T15:30:53.000+0530" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360241" data-event-id ="360241" id ="360241" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-10T15:30:53+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-10T15:30:53+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360241"> June 10, 2026 15:30 Bharathiraja was a real leader: S.S. Rajamouli “Bharathiraja was a real leader who reinvented movie theater with his raw and uncompromising storytelling. He gave evaluate memorable rural stories, courageous vision and the credibility and it will survive on permanently,” S.S. Rajamouli stated. He stated it was an honour to witness and commemorate his remarkable body of work and tradition.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-10T15:27:44.000+0530" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360238" data-event-id ="360238" id ="360238" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

He was an excellent artiste who made Tamil movie theater function as an effective medium showing Tamil Nadu’s identity and the rights of the Tamil individuals. 19460015 19460022 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material= 19459414 > 19460013 June 10, 2026 14:59 Bharathiraja altered the instructions of Tamil movie theater: Pa Ranjith 19460013 Director Pa Ranjith stated Bharathiraja was a developer who altered the instructions and language of Tamil movie theater. For numerous individuals like him, Bharathiraja was a terrific source of motivation. He raised the lives and feelings of normal individuals utilizing the art kind. 19460015 19460022 19460003 19459940 < meta itemprop = material = > 19460013 June 10, 2026 14:51 19460015 19460013 Tv shoots suspended on June 11 for 12 hrs The Tamil Nadu Television Digital and OTT Producers Association has actually revealed the suspension of all tv strives 12 hours, from 6 a.m. on June 11, as a mark of regard to filmmaker Bharathiraja. 19460003 19459940 < meta itemprop = 19459028 material= > June 10, 2026 14:44 Bharathiraja was a visionary: Boney Kapoor 19460015 19460013 Movie manufacturer Boney Kapoor stated he was distressed by the death of famous filmmaker Bharathiraja, a visionary who changed Indian movie theater with his genuine representation of rural life, effective storytelling, and memorable characters. “Beginning with 16 Vayathinile, his cutting-edge movies not just redefined Tamil movie theater however likewise motivated generations of filmmakers and artists, leaving an amazing cinematic tradition. His contribution to movie theater will stay classic, and his stories will continue to reside in the hearts of audiences throughout the world. ” 19460022 19460022 19460003 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= > 19460013 June 10, 2026 14:12 19460015 19460013 Bharathiraja has talented unforgettable movies: N. Chandrababu Naidu 19460015 N. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh CM stated: “I am deeply saddened by 19459940 19460013 In images: Director Bharathiraja, a transformative force of Tamil movie theater 19460022 19460013 June 10, 2026 13:42 19460015 Bharathiraja and Ilayaraja: a relationship that weathered difficulty, hardship and hardship Remembering the challenging days in a discussion with The Hindu in 2018, Ilaiyaraaja had actually stated that in 1968, he, his bros and a couple of pals boarded a bus to Chennai looking for a profession in the movie market. The journey was anything however simple, composes B. Kolappan. 19460015 19459940 19460015 19460056 Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja: a relationship that ups and downs 19460057 19460013 Check out the motivating journey of Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja as they got rid of battles to accomplish success in the movie market. 19460003 19460013 June 10, 2026 13:32 19460015 19460013 Bharathiraja’s the majority of critical Tamil movies 19460015 19460013 In a profession covering over 5 years, the auteur sealed an unwavering tradition as one of the most essential Tamil filmmakers of perpetuity– his was a filmmaking voice that not just shook Tamil movie theater from the boundaries of studios, however likewise made scathing remarks about casteism, gender inequality, female foeticide, city joblessness, and social standards surrounding gender and age, composes Bhuvanesh Chandar. 19460015 < img data-src-template = src= 19459499 alt width = 19459244 height= 19459244 > 19460015 19459940 19460056 Bharathiraja, the master filmmaker: How the’Iyakkunar Imayam’recorded the soul of Tamil Nadu for posterity 19460013 Keeping in mind Bharathiraja: A homage to the famous filmmaker who recorded Tamil Nadu’s essence through ageless movie theater. 19460015 19460022 19460003 19459940 < meta itemprop = 19459028 material= > 19460013 June 10, 2026 13:30 19460015 19460013 Santhosh Narayanan remembers his discussions with Bharathiraja Music director Santhosh Narayanan stated: The outright legend Bharathiraja leaves us with a long lasting body of work in movie theater that will affect art kind permanently. 19460013 He stated he fondly keeps in mind Bharathiraja’s discussions with him, valuing and dissecting the work of numerous debutant directors back then, much of whom are ending up being legends themselves today. 19460015 19460022 19460003 19459940 June 10, 2026 13:10 19460015 Rajnikanth pays aspects to Bharathiraja 19460015 Star Rajnikath went to Bharathiraja’s home to pay his aspects. 19460015 19460013 “He has actually been my buddy for the last 50 years. Everybody understands about his achievements and skill. He has actually presented numerous stars, service technicians and artists and made tremendous contributions. Be it stars, directors or manufacturers, whenever somebody dealt with an issue, he was the very first to voice his assistance for them and waited them. Individuals will always remember his work. His work will reside in the hearts of individuals permanently. He was constantly outspoken. May his soul rest in peace. ” Star Siddharth and director and star Sasikumar too paid their aspects.- Sunita Shekar 19460027 19460022 19460022 19460003 June 10, 2026 12:45 19460015 ‘Can you think the climax?’When Bharathiraja challenged movie critics. 19460026 Bommalattam starring Nana Patekar, Arjun Sarja and Rukmini Vijayakumar might not be among the finest films of Bharathiraja. The press program of the 2008 movie remains engraved on the memories of movie reporters. 19460026 Srinivasan Ramanujam 19460027 discusses why. 19459940 19460013 19460015 19459940 ‘ Guess the climax if you can’: The day Bharathiraja challenged movie critics At a 2008 press screening of’Bommalattam’, Bharathiraja attempted movie critics to think the motion picture’s ending. An appearance back at this uncommon minute that showcased the director’s style for thriller. 19460015 19460022 19460022 19460022 19460022 19459940 19460013 June 10, 2026 12:39 19460015 Fyodor Dostoevsky’s connection to’Mudhal Mariyathai’ 19460013 Among diretor Bharathiraja’s work of arts, 19460026 Mudhal Mariyathai 19460027, which depicted the love in between an aging hero and a girl, had its genesis in the romance of Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky and Anna Snitkina, who was 25 years more youthful than him. Thespian Sivaji Ganesan and Radha played the lead functions in the movie adjustment of the story, composes 19460026 B. Kolappan 19460027 19460015 19460015 19459940 19460056 Bharathiraja’s work of art motion picture’ Mudhal Mariyathai ‘: a Russian connection and preliminary misgivings 19460057 19460013 Check out Bharathiraja’s’Mudhal Mariyathai,’its Russian motivation, preliminary doubts, and ultimate accomplishment in Tamil movie theater. 19460022 19460003 19459940 < meta itemprop = 19459028 material= > June 10, 2026 12:27 Allu Arjun on Bharathiraja In his homage, Telugu star Allu Arjun stated: “A real legend whose vision, storytelling, and contribution to Indian movie theater will stay ageless.” 19460015 19460003 19459940 19460013 June 10, 2026 12:18 19460013 Ilayaraja pays aspects to Bharathiraja Veteran music director Ilayaraja paid his aspects to mortal remains of director Bharathiraja. “There’s absolutely nothing more to state. I wish his soul to rest in peace,” he stated. 19460013 The Bharathiraja-Ilayaraja mix that presented the Tamil audience to a genuine rural setting in the late 1970s. 19460015 The duo initially came together for the movie Pathinaru Vayathinile which bagged the nationwide award for playback vocalist S. Janaki. It likewise won 4 State awards consisting of the very best director award for Bharathiraja. 19460015 19460022 19460003 19459940 June 10, 2026 12:12 19460015 Will miss you my beloved: Prakash Raj 19460022 19460003 19459940 < meta itemprop = material= 19459612 > June 10, 2026 12:11 Blessed to have actually dealt with him: Imman 19460015 Bharathiraja’s amazing contribution to Tamil movie theater will continue to influence generations to come, stated music author D. Imman. His enthusiasm for storytelling, simpleness, and deep connection to the soil of Tamil Nadu were genuinely amazing, Mr. Imman stated. 19460013 He stated he was blessed to team up with him on movies. Bharathiraja acted in motion pictures such as 19460026 Pandiya Naadu 19460027, Kennedy Club 19460027, and 19460026 Namma Veettu Pillai and Imman was the author for these films. – 19460026 Sunitha Sekhar 19460027 19460003 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459614 data-event-uri = 19459615 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19459940 < meta itemprop = material = 19459621 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459625 > 19460013 June 10, 2026 12:06 19460015 19460013 Mohanlal remembers his ‘Thudarum’ co-star 19460013 Malayalam star Mohanlal on Bharathiraja: 19460015 “He was a director who discovered poetry in the soil, fact in silence, and soul in every frame. Sharing screen area with him in Thudarum was an honour I will value permanently. He stated Bharathiraja’s tradition will continue to influence generations, and his existence will be deeply missed out on. – Sunitha Sekhar 19460022 19460022 19460003 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459629 id = 19459629 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459175 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460013 June 10, 2026 11:45 19460013 ‘You have actually struck the bull’s eye’: When Bharathiraja made appreciation from KB for his launching motion picture 19460015 19460013 Bharathiraja and K. Balachander are 2 renowned fillmmakers of Tamil movie theater. They have actually constantly been singing about their shared adoration for each other. The duo even acted in a film together. In this interview to 19460026 The Hindu, 19460027 the filmmakers remember their older days, what they feel about the existing generation. 19460015 19460022 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459640 data-event-uri = 19459641 data-event-id = id = 19459642 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459175 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459647 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460013 June 10, 2026 11:27 Vaiko pays his last aspects MDMK basic secretary Vaiko commemorated mortal remains of director Bharathiraja at his house. 19460013 He called Bharathiraja as unequaled star in Tamil movie theater. He died his developments will continue to shine vibrantly beyond time, Mr. Vaiko included. – 19460026 N. Sai Charan 19460027 19460022 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459664 > 19460013 June 10, 2026 11:27 19460015 19460013 Anbumani’s homage 19460013 Bharathiraja was a filmmaker who caused significant modifications both in the movie market and in the minds of individuals, stated Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss. 19460013 The developments and accomplishments he developed were so tremendous that the history of Tamil movie theater can not be composed without pointing out Bharathiraja, Dr. Anbumani stated in his homages. – 19460026 N. Sai Charan 19460022 19460022 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459666 data-event-uri = 19459667 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material="2026-06-10T11:26:21+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360109"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material="2026-06-10T11:26:21+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360109"> June 10, 2026 11:26 K.C. Venugopal grieves Bharathiraja’s death All India Congress Committee basic secretary K.C. Venugopal, in a post on X, stated the awful death of famous filmmaker Bharathiraja is a terrific loss for Tamil and Indian movie theater. He captivated millions through his craft, and leaves a space that will be difficult to fill. the death of distinguished filmmaker Bharathiraja. He has talented unforgettable movies to both the Telugu and Tamil movie markets. His death is an irreversible loss to Indian movie theater. I wish the peace of his soul and extend my wholehearted acknowledgements to his member of the family and enjoyed ones. ” 19460003 19460013 June 10, 2026 13:56 19460013 In images: Director Bharathiraja, a transformative force of Tamil movie theater 19460013 Here are a set of images from the experienced director’s motivating journey. < meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-10T15:27:44+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-10T15:27:44+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material= 19459394 > June 10, 2026 15:27 19460015 Ram Gopal Varma on Bharathiraja Ram Gopal Varma in a post on X stated, “Apart from providing India, it’s most significant female Super Star Sridevi, Bharathiraja combined Satyajit Ray’s realism, Mukherjee’s characters and Chaterjee’s sense of situational funnies in an enormously rooted movie theater of all categories to link all classes of audiences regardless of their languages. A real Auteur.” 19460015 19460003 < meta itemprop = 19459046 material= > 19460013 June 10, 2026 15:09 19460013 Bharathiraja was an assisting light: Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu 19460015 Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu, in his homages, stated Bharathiraja was an assisting light for the more youthful generation. < li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-10T11:20:32.000+0530" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360107" data-event-id =[ “360107” id=”360107″ itemprop =”liveBlogUpdate” itemscope itemtype=”https://schema.org/BlogPosting”> < meta itemprop="datePublished" material="2026-06-10T11:20:32+05:30">< meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-10T11:20:32+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360107"> June 10, 2026 11:20 He left an enduring mark on Tamil movie theater: TN Governor Arlekar Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar condoled the death of Director Bharathiraja. In a post on X, Lok Bhavan pricing estimate the Governor stated Bharathiraja through his works, which represented rural life and human feelings with credibility and realism, have actually left an enduring mark on Tamil movie theater.

< meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-10T11:19:44+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360106"> June 10, 2026 11:19 Bharathiraaja is a real legend: Actor Gautami Star Gautami on X stated, “I am deeply saddened at the death of our Iyakkunar Imayam Barathiraaja sir. He is a real legend in the spectrum of Indian movie and has actually specified a period of Tamil movie theater with his ageless classics. His loss is irreplaceable and will be acutely felt for ages to come. Numerous generations of filmmakers and audiences will continue to be motivated by his tradition.”

“2026-06-10T11:18:56+05:30″>< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360105"> June 10, 2026 11:18 Bharathiraja took Tamil movie theater beyond the boundaries of studios: Premallatha Vijayakant DMDK basic secretary Premallatha Vijayakant, in a post on X, stated the credit for taking Tamil movie theater beyond the boundaries of studios into the beautiful appeal of towns and open landscapes goes to Director Bharathiraja. ” He presented numerous artistes to Tamil movie theater and acted as a directing force for numerous generations of filmmakers and artistes, she stated remembering his close association with DMDK creator Vijayakant.” < meta itemprop="dateModified" material=[

< meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-10T11:06:53+05:30">< meta itemprop ="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360104"> June 10, 2026 11:06 See: Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay pays homages

< meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-10T11:04:06+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360097"> June 10, 2026 11:04 He altered the course of Tamil movie theater, states M.K. Stalin DMK president and previous Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stated Bharathiraja altered the course of Tamil movie theater and produced a brand-new course for the market. In his acknowledgement message, he explained Bharathiraja as an epoch-making filmmaker who spoke a brand-new language of movie theater. DMK president and previous Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin commemorates Bharathiraja.

< li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-10T11:01:17.000+0530" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360096" data-event-id ="360096" id ="360096" itemprop="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop="datePublished" material="2026-06-10T11:01:17+05:30">< meta itemprop ="dateModified" material="2026-06-10T11:01:17+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360096"> June 10, 2026 11:01 Homages gather Star Chiranjeevi stated:” Indian movie theater has actually lost among its biggest writers, Bharathiraja garu. He changed the scent of town soil, the charm of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the feelings of regular individuals into classic cinematic poetry. His movies touched countless hearts and influenced generations of filmmakers. A recipient of the prominent Padma Shri and numerous National Film Awards, Bharathiraja’s contribution to Indian movie theater is countless. “ He stated he was lucky to work under his instructions as’ Puliraju’ in Aradhana. “Bharathiraja’s enthusiasm for movie theater, simpleness and commitment to his craft left an enduring impression on him. Bharathiraja’s tradition will survive on permanently through his exceptional movies,” he included. Music director G.V. Prakash Kumar stated that he was actually distressed to hear the news of the death of Bharathiraja. “He was a stalwart who altered movie theater and influenced many movie makers. “ Star Sukanya stated:” This is a huge loss to the movie market. He has actually made remarkable achievements. Among the essential reasons I entered the movie market was Bharathiraja. He was really enthusiastic about instructions. It is a rarity to see an industrious individual like him. “ Movie Producer G. Dhananjheyan stated in X:” Deeply saddened by the diing of Legendary Director #Bharathirajaa sir, with whom I took a trip for several years. Our strong Association through @tfapatn for more than 5 years stays remarkable. Thank you sir for being my guide, assistance and coach for several years. Will constantly treasure our Association. Rest in peace sir.” Star Vishal stated:” It was stunning and unfortunate to hear the news about the famous filmmaker Bharathiraja’s diing.” He stated that he was a visionary who altered the landscape of Tamil movie theater permanently, and brought the soul of our towns, individuals and feelings to the cinema like nobody else could. “The renowned characterization had a long lasting effect in the minds of audiences even for years to come.” Mr. Vishal stated Bharathiraja’s movies influenced generations of filmmakers, stars and movie theater fans, and his tradition will continue to survive on through every frame he produced. “His work will stand as a statement for any ambitious filmmaker and a bible for filmmaking for one and all who would wish to make a mark as a developer. The age of incredible cinematic experience ends with his death. Tamil movie theater has actually lost among its biggest writers, “he stated. < li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-10T10:40:32.000+0530" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360086" data-event-id="360086" id="360086" itemprop="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting"> < meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-10T10:40:32+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360086"> June 10, 2026 10:40 Acknowledgements published on X S. Venkatesan, MP from Madurai Constituency published a wholehearted homage on X stating Bharathiraja equated human feelings into visual language. “He represented human beings who were never ever represented. He raised concerns that an artist need to raise. That was the fantastic artist referred to as Imayam Bharathiraja.” The basic secretary of the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam V.K. Sasikala condoled the death of the seasoned director.

< meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-10T10:27:25+05:30">< meta itemprop ="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360076"> June 10, 2026 10:27 Death of Bharathiraja, an irrepairable loss: Edappadi K. Palaniswami Explaining the death of Bharathiraja” an irrepairable loss,” the AIADMK basic secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami applauded the experienced director, who came from a town in southern part of the State, for having actually turned the focus of Tamil movie theater towards towns; filled the market with “scent “of the Tamil soil and made the remainder of the world to see the Tamil movie theater with worths special to the State. ” En iniya Tamil makkaley( My dear Tamil individuals),” his voice will sustain as long as movie theater exists.

< li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-10T10:23:09.000+0530" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360072" data-event-id ="360072" id="360072" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting" >

< meta itemprop ="dateModified" material =["2026-06-10T10:23:09+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360072"> June 10, 2026 10:23 TN CM states State govt to accord state honours Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay stated the State federal government would accord State honours for director Bharathiraja’s funeral service. Tamil Film Active Producers Association( TFAPA )had actually advised the State federal government to accord state honours as a homage to director and the association creator Bharathirajaa throughout his last rites. TFAPA stated, “Shri Bharathiraja was among the most prominent and transformative figures in Indian movie theater. A recipient of 6 National Film Awards, 6 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and various other honors, consisting of the distinguished Padma Shri gave by the Government of India in 2004, Shri Bharathiraja’s contribution to Indian movie theater is unrivaled. As a filmmaker, he developed a number of classic classics. As a star, he made prevalent gratitude through remarkable efficiencies. “ “In 2020, Shri Bharathirajaa, in addition to numerous people, established the Tamil Film Active Producers Association( TFAPA). Under his visionary management and assistance, the Association grew gradually and today happily represents more than 400 active manufacturers. He stayed deeply dedicated to the well-being of manufacturers, directors, stars and the general development of Tamil movie theater, continuously motivating and supporting the Association’s efforts,” they stated in a news release.

< li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-10T10:06:10.000+0530" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360069" data-event-id="360069" id ="360069" itemprop="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop="dateModified" material ="2026-06-10T10:06:10+05:30"> June 10, 2026 10:06[ 19460015] TN Chief Minister, stars pay their aspects Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, stars Sivakumar, Suriya, Radhika, lyricist Vairamuthu and Naam Tamilar Katchi chief co-ordinator Seeman paid their aspects to the mortal remains of Bharathiraja at his house in Chennai. Veteran music director Ilayaraja paid his aspects to mortal remains of Director Bharathiraja.” There’s absolutely nothing more to state. I wish his soul to rest in peace,” he stated. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay pays aspects to the mortal remains of Bharathiraja.

< li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-10T09:56:58.000+0530"data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360063"data-event-id="360063"id ="360063"itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

19460013]June 10, 2026 09:56 Bharathiraja breathed life into Tamil movie theater itself: T.T.V. Dhinakaran T.T.V. Dhinakaran, the General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK), published on X,” The news of the death of Padma Shri Thiru. Bharathiraja brings tremendous sadness and sorrow. He brought the lives of Tamils to the silver screen and developed a huge pivotal moment in the movie world. Mr. Dhinakaran applauded him for being a “leader” and having actually controlled Tamil movie theater for about half a century with stories rooted in rural background and the special style of characters in his movies. < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material="2026-06-10T09:56:58+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360063">[

< meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-10T09:40:24+05:30">< meta itemprop="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360058"> June 10, 2026 09:40 Irreversible loss to Indian movie market: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan The actor/Deputy CM published on X:” The death of famous filmmaker and Padma Shri recipient Bharathiraja is a permanent loss to the Indian movie market. With his remarkable movies, he won the hearts of audiences not just in the Tamil movie market however likewise amongst Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada audiences. Having actually gotten 6 National Awards, he left an enduring mark on Indian movie theater. The movie Aaradhana, which he directed with my older sibling, Megastar Chiranjeevi, in addition to the National Award-winning ‘Seethakoka Chiluka’ will stay etched in the memories of audiences permanently. Bharathiraja will constantly be kept in mind as a filmmaker who remarkably represented rural life and human relationships on screen.”

< meta itemprop="url" material="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360051"> June 10, 2026 09:28 Bharathiraja brought the scent of Tamil soil on screen: Thangam Thennarasu Previous Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, in his homages, stated Bharathiraja brought the scent of Tamil soil and the lifestyle of Tamil individuals on screen. “His contribution to Tamil movie theater is countless. Through his works, he made the feelings of towns and the depth of human relationships resonate throughout generations,” he published on X.

< li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-10T09:22:56.000+0530" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360042" data-event-id ="360042" id ="360042" itemprop="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-10T09:22:56+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360042"> June 10, 2026 09:22 Bharathiraja’s amazing contribution to movie theater will never ever be forgotten: Actor Sarathkumar Star Sarathkumar in his X manage: “It is with deep sorrow and unhappiness that I familiarized the diing of the most reputable, most effective, many appreciated Thiru. Bharathiraja Avl., in the early hour of this early morning. His visionary storytelling, creative quality, and tremendous contribution to movie theater have actually left an enduring mark on the movie market and in the hearts of millions around the globe. Through his amazing work, he influenced generations of filmmakers and audiences alike, developing classic work of arts that will continue to be commemorated for many years to come. His tradition will reside on through the stories he informed and the lives he touched. On behalf of myself, my household and all his admirers I extend my inmost acknowledgements to his household, good friends, associates, and many admirers. May they discover strength and convenience throughout this tough time, and might his soul rest in peace. He might be gone, however his amazing contribution to movie theater will never ever be forgotten.”

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-10T09:18:28.000+0530" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360040" data-event-id ="360040" id ="360040" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-10T09:18:28+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-10T09:18:28+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece#360040"> June 10, 2026 09:18 His lack is countless: Actor Simran Star Simran stated, “Bharathiraja was a filmmaker who altered the language of storytelling permanently.” She stated he offered Tamil movie theater a few of its most genuine and rooted classics. “His lack is countless,” the star published on X.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-10T09:13:09.000+0530" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bharathiraja-tamil-nadu-film-cinema-director-passes-away-chennai-hospital-reactions-updates-june-10-2026/article71083374.ece/liveEvent/entry/360039" data-event-id ="360039" id ="360039" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">