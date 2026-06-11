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Home Business ’24 Jump Street’ in advancement at Sony as Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum...

’24 Jump Street’ in advancement at Sony as Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum and Ice Cube eye return

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Channing Tatum , left, and Jonah Hill on the set of ‘22 Jump Street’

Channing Tatum, left, and Jonah Hill on the set of ’22 Jump Street’| Picture Credit: Sony Pictures

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Sony Pictures is formally establishing 24 Jump Streetrestoring among the studio’s most effective funny franchises with Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, and Ice Cube in speak to return.

The task will be directed by Rodney Rothman, who is likewise co-writing the movie script together with Hill and Meghan Malloy. Rothman formerly dealt with 22 Jump Street and won an Academy Award for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

While story information stay under covers, the follow up marks the very first significant motion on the franchise considering that 22 Jump Street launched in 2014. The brand-new title has actually currently triggered interest amongst fans, considered that the series appears to have actually avoided straight previous 23 Jump StreetManufacturer Neal H. Moritz joked about the numbering on social networks, recommending the prolonged advancement procedure might have been accountable for the missing out on instalment.

Initial filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who directed both 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Streetwill return as manufacturers together with Moritz. Hill and Tatum are likewise producing through their particular business.

The franchise started with 21 Jump Street in 2012, adjusting the 1980s tv series into a self-aware action-comedy. Hill’s Schmidt and Tatum’s Jenko were presented as mismatched law enforcement officer designated to go undercover at a high school to examine a drug operation. Ice played the short-fused Captain Dickson, who supervised the program.

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The very first movie made more than $ 200 million around the world and ended up being an unforeseen vital and industrial success. Its follow up, which moved the undercover duo to a college school, carried out even much better at the international ticket office and sealed the franchise as one of Hollywood’s standout funny homes of the 2010s.

Throughout the years, numerous follow up concepts emerged, consisting of a proposed crossover with Guy in Blackthough none eventually moved on.

Released – June 11, 2026 10:43 am IST

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