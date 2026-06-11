Feared wear to dear grandpa: Actor Bharathiraja’s numerous faces

Bharathiraja in a still from’Rocky ‘
Filmmakers produce a few of the very best entertainers on screen. Tamil movie theater has actually had a long list of filmmakers who made an excellent turn to acting. Among the most enigmatic entryways to the list was Bharathiraja, the’Iyakkunar Imayam’who breathed his last in Chennai on Wednesday.
While fascinating audiences with numerous renowned movies that Tamil movie theater audiences still fondly keep in mind, Bharathiraja made a turn to acting in PS Nivas’1980 movie Kallukkul EeramIt was just in 2004 that the star in Bharathiraja would discover acknowledgment, thanks to Mani Ratnam’s political actioner Aayutha EzhuthuWhile he did not have a terrific record as a filmmaker post 2000, the star in him discovered umpteen chances to shine, a lot so that in the late 2010s and early 2020s, the star had actually ended up being a much popular character artiste in Tamil movie theater– and inarguably the very best among filmmakers. An innings that started with 2017’s Kurangu Bommai grew strong, as lots of filmmakers saw in him a star who might stun your heart as a grandpa in misery, along with scare you as an enormous bad guy.