Zee onboards Apple, Mahindra and Diageo amongst essential marketers for FIFA World Cup 2026

Zee Entertainment has actually onboarded over 12 significant brand names as marketers for the FIFA World Cup 2025 consisting of Apple, Mahindra and Diageo.

After bagging an eight-year agreement with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association or FIFA at a reported evaluation of under $60 million, Zee revealed onboarding of brand names throughout crucial classifications consisting of Auto, FMCG, BFSI, Beverages, Technology, Lifestyle and lots of others.

Leading the sponsorship lineup are: Mahindra as the Co-Presenting Sponsor, Diageo as the Co-Powered By Sponsor. Other marquee brand names like Apple, Pernod Ricard and Mondelez that have actually connected with the occasion throughout platforms. More names will be revealed moving forward, stated the business.

“We are pleased to gather an exceptionally motivating reaction from brand names throughout classifications, which even more shows the tremendous capacity of football and the FIFA World Cup 2026, as an essential sport in India. Our incorporated design is targeted at providing more powerful brand name recall and quantifiable results that integrate scale with storytelling. We stay positive that FIFA World Cup 2026 on ‘Z’ will set a brand-new standard for sports monetisation throughout the nation,” stated Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer– Advertisement Revenue, Zee.

Main Sponsors

2 of the brand names revealed are alcohol brand names who have actually been greatly connected with football fans, specifically while viewing matches, stated Ajimon Francis, Managing Director of Brand Finance India. As numerous lounges and clubs in India will air the matches live late into the night, Francis explained the onboarding as a “ideal fit” with Inbev (Budweiser) as a primary sponsor with FIFA.

“Mahindra, Diageo, Apple, Pernod Ricard, Mondelez and so on are international brand names and they will benefit not just in India however likewise through spillover to other nations (through digital mediums/vlogs/influencers and so on). These brand names get to market their own brand names in your area through Zee,” stated Francis.

Youth Brands

Zee had actually apparently gotten interest from “youth brand names” like tech, smart devices, automobile, fintech, e-commerce and video gaming classifications. With cricket driving 2025 sports advertisement income for television to almost 19 percent as on CY25, experts like those from Elara Securities stated the general marketing monetisation from FIFA is most likely to stay fairly difficult.

“We do not anticipate marketing incomes alone to validate the economics of the acquisition, consequently increasing the significance of subscription-led monetisation,” stated the research study note.

For brand names, the genuine chance will be in the larger digital discussions and engagement that FIFA develops,” stated Umair Mohammad, Founder & & CEO at Nitro Commerce.

Released on June 10, 2026