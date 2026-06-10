19459051 The Honor Magic V6 started its worldwide rollout recently with a launch in Malaysia and Singapore. Honor states that the brand-new collapsible flagship will reach Europe quickly. In the meantime, the business wished to validate that it and other Magic-series designs will get 7 years of OS updates and security spots in the EU and the UK. This is not a brand-new advancement– in 2015 the business devoted to the 7-year upgrade window for all Magic gadgets. More budget-friendly phones like the number series are getting 6 years of assistance. 19659002 < img alt= width= 19459003 height= 19459003 src = 19459017 > < img alt = width = height = src = > < img alt = 19459002 width = 19459003 height = 19459003 src = > < img alt = width = 19459003 height = 19459003 src = 19459029 > < img alt = width = height = 19459003 src = 19459033 > Honor Magic V6 (in Red) Honor has cool brand-new functions cooking– for instance, Magic OS 10.0.0.160 will present Virtual Permissions. These will let you work around apps that decline to work without a specific consent, however without giving them any real gain access to. While you’re here, take a look at this scandal sheet case for the Honor Magic V6. It exists by previous Hermès working together artist Yoni Alter. 19659006 < img alt = width = 19459035 height = src = 19459037 > < img alt = 19459034 width = height = src = > < img alt = width = height = 19459035 src = > < img alt = width = height = src = 19459049 > Scandal sheet case for the Honor Magic V6 19659008 You can find out more about the Honor Magic V6 in our hands-on post. 19659009
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