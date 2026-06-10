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Home Business New information about Huawei’s non-folding wide-screen phone surface area

New information about Huawei’s non-folding wide-screen phone surface area

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A report from previously this year declared that Huawei was dealing with a candybar mobile phone including a 16:9 or 16:10 screen, comparable in style to the Pura X. A brand-new leakage has actually now exposed extra info about the supposed gadget.

In a now-edited Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station shared the crucial specs of Huawei’s upcoming wide-screen, non-folding mobile phone.

< img width ="1200" height ="800" alt ="Huawei Pura X" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/huawei-wide-screen-non-folding-specs/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">
Huawei Pura X

According to the leakage, the gadget will be powered by a Kirin 9-series chipset and might load a battery with a capability of 7,000 mAh or more.

For photography, the handset is tipped to include a 50MP main video camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensing unit, accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto cam and a multispectral sensing unit.

Huawei is anticipated to reveal the mobile phone in the 4th quarter of the year, at some point in between October and December.

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