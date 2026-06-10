Use OS 7 rollout might be around the corner, hints Verizon Pixel Watch assistance page

Google’s Wear OS 7 upgrade for Pixel smartwatches might be simply around the corner, if current modifications to main Verizon Pixel Watch assistance pages are any indicator.

The folks over at Droid-Life found the upgraded assistance pages for the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 on Verizon’s site, which validate the Wear OS 7 upgrade for these smartwatches might be getting here quickly.

Pixel Watch 4

According to the changelog noted on the assistance pages, the upgrade will consist of the June 2026 security spot and bring the variation number CP2A.260603.001.

Oddly, the pages reference a June 9 release date. That date is likely a placeholder, as the upgrade has actually not yet started rolling out to qualified Pixel Watch designs. Google has likewise yet to formally reveal the release.

Revealed at Google I/O 2026 last month, Wear OS 7 presents a host of brand-new functions and optimizations, consisting of enhancements to battery life. The upgrade likewise presents Widgets, Live Updates, and assistance for Gemini Intelligence on choose smartwatches.

Google Pixel Watch 4

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