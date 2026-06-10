Counterpoint: deliveries of MediaTek and Qualcomm chipsets decrease

The escalating expenses of memory chips are altering the item mix of mobile phone makers– less expensive, lower-margin phones aren’t offering so well, while costlier, high-performance designs have larger margins that assisted them to take in the blow. All of this has had an impact on the chipset market for smart devices, reports Counterpoint MediaTek stays the biggest supplier, though its market share has actually decreased from 38% in Q1 2025 to 32% in Q1 this year. MediaTek’s strong existence in the entry-level and mid-tier sectors is being weakened by the lowered mobile phone sales in those sectors. According to the experts, it’s not likely that the business will release a Dimensity 9500+ as mobile phone makers are concentrated on utilizing the existing 9500 rather. The Dimensity 8450 has actually enhanced deliveries in the mid-range market thanks to popular designs like the Oppo Reno15 Pro, Reno15 Pro Mini and Reno15 Pro Max. Qualcomm is the 2nd biggest chipset supplier and its market share has actually decreased year-over-year too. Counterpoint blames this on the Galaxy S26 series– not just did the phones release late(so they were on sale just in the last month of the quarter), however a few of them utilize the Exynos 2600 from Samsung. Snapdragon 4 and 6 series chips for entry-level and mid-range phones are suffering for the factors pointed out above. 19659005 Mentioning Samsung, deliveries of Exynos increased compared to Q1 2025 as more Galaxy phones utilize internal chipsets– not simply the 2600 flagship offering, however likewise the similarity the Exynos 1680 in the Galaxy A57 and the Exynos 1480 in the Galaxy A37. 19659006 Apple is the third-largest chipset maker– however that is actually a reflection of the reality that it is the second-largest smart device maker. Despite the fact that it is its only consumer, it saw increased deliveries of Apple A-series chips on the back of strong need for iPhone 17 designs. This consists of the iPhone 17e, which outsold the 16e by a substantial margin (and is powered by the present A19 chip). 19659007 Unisoc has actually discovered success in powering Redmi phones. Its T7250 was a popular option for 4G-only phones, while the T8300 assisted Unisoc boost its market share in the 5G sector. HiSilicon (Huawei) deliveries decreased somewhat in Q1. The bright side is that there was strong need for superior offerings like the Kirin 9000 chips inside the brand-new Huawei Mate 80 series. 19459029 19659009 Brands 19659010 Q1 2024 19659011 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 19659014 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 MediaTek 19659020 41% 34% 37% 31% 19659024 38% 36% 19659026 34% 31% 32% 19659029 Qualcomm 27% 19659031 30% 19659032 24% 19659033 25% 27% 19659035 26% 19659036 25% 21% 19659038 23% 19659039 Apple 16% 19659041 15% 17% 19659043 21% 15% 19659045 15% 17% 19659047 23% 19659048 19% UNISOC 9% 19659051 14% 13% 14% 19659054 10% 19659055 13% 14% 19659057 15% 14% Samsung 5% 4% 19659062 5% 4% 19659064 5% 6% 6% 19659067 5% 19659068 7% HiSilicon (Huawei) 2% 19659071 3% 4% 4% 4% 4% 3% 4% 19659078 4% 19659079 Others 1% 19659081 1% 1% 19659083 1% 1% 19659085 1% 19659086 1% 19659087 1% 1% Source 19659090 Apple iPhone 17e These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 256GB 8GB RAM EUR 649.00 ₤ 599.00 19659095 512GB 8GB RAM 19659096 EUR 869.00 19659097 ₤ 726.99< img alt= src= 19459011 > Program all costs 19659099 Oppo Reno15 Pro 5G (Global) 19459041 19659100 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 512GB 12GB RAM 19659102 EUR 629.00 19659103 ₤ 629.00 19659104 256GB 12GB RAM 19659105 67,999 < img alt = src = > 19659106 Program all costs