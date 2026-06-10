Cabinet embraces a resolution to back Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets standing ovation from the Union Ministers throughout a cabinet conference, in New Delhi. The cabinet passed a resolution praising PM Modi for being the longest serving chosen prime minister.|Picture Credit: –

The Union Cabinet authorized a resolution on Wednesday backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ vision. Presented throughout the Cabinet conference, the resolution likewise honoured Modi as India’s longest-serving chosen Prime Minister.

The Cabinet applauded PM Modi’s management throughout nationwide security, inclusive development, and social justice as he ended up being India’s longest continually serving chosen Prime Minister. The resolution praised him on exceeding Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of 4,398 days in workplace, revealing self-confidence that under his assistance, India will continue to prosper as a self-reliant, protected, and thriving country.

In a strong recommendation of the federal government’s political and developmental program, the Cabinet revealed its “complete assistance” for Modi’s management in developing an established India by 2047 and admired “his vigorous devotion to civil service”.

The resolution valued Modi’s efforts towards “inclusive development and social justice” and applauded his management in enhancing nationwide security and safeguarding India’s interests. The Cabinet likewise credited the Prime Minister with driving well-being programs for the bad and empowering marginalised areas, keeping in mind that more than 25 crore individuals had actually conquered hardship throughout his period.

The resolution comes as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance federal government finishes 12 years in workplace under the management of Modi, who has actually ended up being the longest-serving prime minister in almost 2 years into its 3rd successive term– a task accomplished by a prime minister after 6 years.

Modi initially presumed workplace on May 26, 2014, following the BJP’s success in the Lok Sabha elections that year. He went back to power with a larger required in 2019. He was sworn in for a 3rd succeeding term on June 9, 2024, even as the BJP’s numbers in the Lok Sabha decreased.

Policy choices

The Cabinet resolution likewise highlighted a variety of reforms and policy choices carried out throughout the last 12 years, consisting of the abrogation of Article 370, execution of GST, One Rank One Pension, brand-new criminal laws and procedures targeted at enhancing production and self-reliance.

It even more mentioned the federal government’s actions on nationwide security, efforts to take on Left-wing extremism, peace efforts in the Northeast and India’s growing worldwide profile through platforms such as the G20.

The resolution applauds landmarks such as the abrogation of Article 370, application of GST and OROP, the CAA law, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the combination of labor codes. The file highly highlights the elevation of nationwide security, evidenced by rigorous actions versus terrorism like surgical and cross-border air campaign, ‘Operation Sindoor’, and the suspension of the unjustified Indus Water Treaty. Good strides are likewise kept in mind in the removal of Naxalism, the finalizing of long-term peace treaty in the North-East, and the resolution of the border conflict with Bangladesh, a main declaration stated.

Released on June 10, 2026