FIFA World Cup 2026: United Nations desires ‘enormous re-think’ of United States migration enforcement

Geneva: UN rights chief Volker Turk advised the United States to reevaluate its migration practices for the football World Cup, after fans, a leading referee and group authorities discovered themselves disallowed from the competition.

“I really hope that there’s a massive re-think of how immigration enforcement is impacting human rights and human dignity, and that especially for the World Cup, there is a re-think of the policies that we have unfortunately seen prevailing, especially in the US,” he informed press reporters.

Learn more: FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq lose to Venezuela, Saudi Arabia draw with Senegal in competition warm-ups

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