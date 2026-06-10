Canva launches Canva Offline, allowing users to develop on the go

By picking the “Make offered offline”choice, users can choose this function without the inconvenience of additional downloads, memberships, or made complex setup.

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Canva, an AI-powered visual interaction platform, released Canva Offline on Wednesday, making it possible for users to continue utilizing the platform even when web gain access to is restricted, irregular or not available.

This is particularly important in markets like India, where, in spite of the advancing digital adoption, connection differs throughout areas.

Gone For Canva Creates, which occurred this April, the Canva Offline conserves users’ styles for offline gain access to throughout gadgets and formats, permitting undisturbed development for as much as 14 days without web connection.

By choosing the “Make readily available offline” alternative, users can go with this function without the trouble of additional downloads, memberships, or made complex setup.

In a declaration, Canva’s Global Head of Product, Rob Kawalsky, shared, “Offline mode shows our dedication to structure for the method India produces today: mobile-first, constantly moving, and loaded with concepts. By making imagination more available and versatile, we’re empowering countless individuals to keep bringing excellent concepts to life – anywhere motivation strikes.”

The story was submitted by businessline intern Mahalakshmi G

Released on June 10, 2026