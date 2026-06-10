11.5 C
London
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Canva launches Canva Offline, allowing users to develop on the go

Canva launches Canva Offline, allowing users to develop on the go

By
Correspondent
-
0
85
By selecting the “Make available offline” option, users can opt for this feature without the hassle of extra downloads, subscriptions, or complicated setup. 

By picking the “Make offered offline”choice, users can choose this function without the inconvenience of additional downloads, memberships, or made complex setup.

< div id="ControlPara" itemprop ="articleBody">

Canva, an AI-powered visual interaction platform, released Canva Offline on Wednesday, making it possible for users to continue utilizing the platform even when web gain access to is restricted, irregular or not available.

This is particularly important in markets like India, where, in spite of the advancing digital adoption, connection differs throughout areas.

Gone For Canva Creates, which occurred this April, the Canva Offline conserves users’ styles for offline gain access to throughout gadgets and formats, permitting undisturbed development for as much as 14 days without web connection.

By choosing the “Make readily available offline” alternative, users can go with this function without the trouble of additional downloads, memberships, or made complex setup.

In a declaration, Canva’s Global Head of Product, Rob Kawalsky, shared, “Offline mode shows our dedication to structure for the method India produces today: mobile-first, constantly moving, and loaded with concepts. By making imagination more available and versatile, we’re empowering countless individuals to keep bringing excellent concepts to life – anywhere motivation strikes.”

The story was submitted by businessline intern Mahalakshmi G

Released on June 10, 2026

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

FIR submitted over missing out on Naidu Commission & SUM Hospital fire reports from CMO

Business 0
It has actually been declared that crucial files,...

Odisha UG admission application due date extended till June 16; benefit list on June 22

Business 0
Odisha Higher Education Department has actually extended the UG...

Michigan twisters: 2 twisters struck Genesee and Saginaw counties; All on strength, damages, thunderstorm cautions

Business 0
Michigan twisters: Weather authorities validated that 2 twisters made...

Popular

FIR submitted over missing out on Naidu Commission & SUM Hospital fire reports from CMO

Business 0
It has actually been declared that crucial files,...

Odisha UG admission application due date extended till June 16; benefit list on June 22

Business 0
Odisha Higher Education Department has actually extended the UG...

Michigan twisters: 2 twisters struck Genesee and Saginaw counties; All on strength, damages, thunderstorm cautions

Business 0
Michigan twisters: Weather authorities validated that 2 twisters made...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here