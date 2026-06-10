Swastika Investmart Celebrates 34 Years of Trust, Growth and Investor Empowerment

India, June 3 —

New Delhi, 3rd June 2026: Swastika Investmart Limited marks its 34th anniversary, celebrating more than three decades of a journey built on trust, consistency, and strong relationships with investors across India. What started as a small financial services firm in 1992 has today grown into a diversified financial services group with a strong presence in broking, investment banking, wealth management, research advisory, depository services, lending, and insurance distribution.

Over the years, the company has focused on making investing simpler and more accessible for everyone. Today, Swastika Investmart serves a large and growing base of retail and institutional investors across India, supported by research-backed insights, advisory services, and technology-enabled platforms that make trading and investing easier. The company has more than 4.5 lakh satisfied clients and has been a consistent dividend-paying company since FY 2004-05, reflecting its commitment to investor trust and long-term value creation.

On the occasion, Sunil Nyati, Managing Director, Swastika Investmart Ltd., said, “Swastika Investmart’s next phase of growth is being shaped by its new generation of leadership, who are driving a sharper focus on digital innovation and future-ready wealth solutions aimed at building long-term investor value.”

Under this renewed vision, the company’s wealth management arm Avisa Wealth has gained strong early traction, crossing USD 10 million (Rs.90+ crore) in Assets Under Management within just six months of launch, reflecting growing investor trust in its diversified and curated investment offerings. The platform provides access to mutual funds, PMS, AIFs, bonds, NCDs, REITs/InvITs, and other fixed income and alternative investment products. Strengthening its digital ecosystem further, Swastika has also introduced a fixed deposit investment feature on its mobile app, enabling investors to compare and invest in corporate and bank FDs from leading institutions in one integrated platform, improving ease and transparency.

Swastika is also a SEBI registered CAT-I Merchant banker and has done 36 IPOs and closed many remarkable private equity / startup funding transactions, further executing over 15 more IPOs and equity transactions.

Speaking on the development, Parth Nyati, CEO at Swastika Investmart Ltd., said, “Clients are our priority no.1. Stock trading app is being integrated with AI features. One such feature is ‘Sarthi Trade Ideas’, which has been designed to bring actionable research directly to investors in real time, enabling faster and research-backed trading decisions within the app itself, so that investors can make more informed and timely decisions without relying on scattered sources.

Sarthi is our wholesome assistance package, designed to solve key challenges faced by retail investors, including identifying opportunities, deciding when to exit, position monitoring, and assistance with P&L understanding and reports. We are building everything under Sarthi using AI and NISM Expert Humans.

Till now, over 22 lakh recommendations have been delivered via Sarthi, with more than 16,000 active users on Sarthi Trade Ideas and over 6.2 lakh app installs.”

From its foundation in 1992 to its evolution as a modern financial services platform, Swastika Investmart continues to reflect the transformation of India’s capital markets. As it completes 34 years, the company remains focused on a single goal helping investors grow wealth with trust, clarity, and confidence.