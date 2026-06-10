OctaAds Media Celebrates Five Years After Helping Thousands of Brands Scale Online

India, June 4 —

Gurugram, India – 04 June 2026: OctaAds Media, a performance marketing and affiliate marketing company, today announced the completion of five years in business, having supported more than 5,000 businesses through campaigns executed across 150+ countries. The milestone coincides with the company’s continued international expansion and the launch of MyCouponStock , a coupon and deals platform launching across five countries to help consumers discover verified savings opportunities while enabling brands and publishers to drive affiliate revenue growth.

From Three Person to Global Operation

Founded in the small town of Gomu, Jharkhand, with a three person team and a vision to make performance marketing more accountable and results-driven, OctaAds Media has evolved into a global marketing operation serving businesses across multiple continents.

The company’s first major clients were Beardo and Wakefit. Five years later, OctaAds Media has served 5,000+ businesses, run campaigns across 150+ countries, and managed thousands of performance marketing campaigns across multiple industries. The company has maintained over 40% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching Rs.3 crore in annual revenue while expanding its international client portfolio and growing its team by 300%.

Industry Recognition and Credibility

Over the past five years, OctaAds Media has earned recognition for its growth and innovation within the ad-tech and performance marketing ecosystem, including recognition from Tracxn in 2026 for its contribution to the performance marketing sector. As a member of IAMAI since 2024, the company has continued to strengthen its presence within India’s rapidly growing digital marketing and affiliate commerce landscape.

What’s Next: AI, New Markets, and MyCouponStock

As OctaAds Media steps into its sixth year, the company is accelerating investment in technology and global markets. Key upcoming initiatives include:

AI-Powered Reporting: OctaAds Media has introduced AI-powered reporting capabilities that transform campaign data into actionable insights, enabling clients to make faster and more informed marketing decisions.

MyCouponStock Launch: The launch of MyCouponStock marks OctaAds Media’s entry into the consumer savings and affiliate commerce ecosystem, creating new opportunities for brands, publishers, and consumers across multiple international markets. The company expects MyCouponStock to become a key pillar of its affiliate commerce strategy as it expands internationally.

New Market Expansion: The company is targeting Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and other emerging markets across Latin America, extending its footprint beyond its established international base.

Technology Investments: OctaAds Media is developing a media buying infrastructure and a dedicated API platform to support website developers and content creators in monetizing traffic more effectively.

Office Expansion: Plans are underway to open offices in international markets, supporting its growing global client base with on-ground teams.

The expansion comes at a time when performance marketing and affiliate commerce are witnessing rapid growth globally, driven by increasing demand for measurable advertising outcomes, AI-powered optimization, and performance-based customer acquisition strategies. As it enters its sixth year, OctaAds Media remains focused on scaling its technology ecosystem, expanding into new international markets, and delivering measurable growth for businesses worldwide.

A Message from the Founder

“Five years ago, we started with a simple mission: helping businesses achieve measurable growth through performance marketing. Today, having worked with more than 5,000 businesses across 150 countries, we believe the next phase of growth will be driven by technology, global partnerships, and performance-based customer acquisition. Our investments in technology, global expansion, and products like MyCouponStock reflect our commitment to building a scalable ecosystem that creates value for brands, publishers, and consumers alike,” said Abdullah Khan, Founder & CEO of OctaAds Media.

About OctaAds Media

OctaAds Media is a performance marketing company specializing in affiliate marketing, SEO, and data-driven digital campaigns. Since its founding, the company has helped over 5,000 businesses scale their revenue across 150+ countries through targeted, result-oriented marketing strategies. With a growing team, expanding international presence, and continued investment in technology, OctaAds Media aims to strengthen its position within the global performance marketing and ad-tech ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.octaadsmedia.com .

Media Contact: Abdullah Khan | abdullakhan@octaadsmedia.com | OctaAds Media