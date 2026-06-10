Notifications to APL, RMC for contamination in Godavari

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests K. Pawan Kalyan evaluates the contamination level in the river

Godavari at a conference in Amaravati.|Picture Credit: Special Arrangement

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Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests K. Pawan Kalyan has actually directed the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB )to serve notifications to Andhra Paper Limited(APL)and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC)authorities for stopping working to avoid contamination of the Godavari river upstream of the Pushkar ghat in Rajamahendravaram city.

The instruction began June 8, following a clinical probe by the APPCB which exposed worrying levels of water contamination.

On May 25, the APPCB authorities, led by Mr. Pawan Kalyan, gathered water samples from 2 places– The lagoon through which Andhra Paper Limited launches effluents and the Kotilingala Ghat, where without treatment drain water is let into the river through the Nalla channel.

On June 8, Mr. Pawan Kalyan assembled a top-level conference with APPCB Chairman P. Krishnaiah, AP Pollution Control Board Member Secretary S. Saravanan, East Godavari District Collector Kirthi Chekuri, and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rahul Meena.

Hazard to aqua types

Upset at the worrying levels of water contamination in the Godavari river, Mr. Pawan Kalyan stated, “The levels of coliform germs, biochemical oxygen need, nitrate, phosphate, sulphide and biochemical oxygen were discovered to be above acceptable levels in the water samples gathered from the Godavari river. These present a significant hazard to water types and can not be advised for drinking.”

Blue Bay Syndrome

In a main release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan even more mentioned, “Nitrate levels have actually been discovered to be 119.6 mg/ litre as versus the typical level of 45 mg/litre in the water sample gathered from the Andhra Paper Limited’s lagoon. This level of nitrate might posture serious health threats, consisting of triggering Blue Baby Syndrome amongst kids. Such water is not appropriate even for bathing.”

The contaminated water from the Andhra Paper Limited’s lagoon and the Kotligala Ghat streams down towards the Pushkar Ghat, the prime location for the Godavari Pushkarams 2027. Lakhs of followers are anticipated to take a holy dip at the Kotilingala and Pushkar Ghats.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan has actually directed the APPCB authorities to start action versus their authorities in the Kakinada Division for stopping working to keep an eye on water contamination levels. East Godavari District Collector Kirthi Chekuri has actually been directed to send a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to resolve the water contamination.