EOW snatches 3 in 2018 UP VDO examination ‘abnormalities’

The Uttar Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) jailed 3 more implicated in the supposed massive abnormalities in the 2018 town advancement officer (VDO) recruitment evaluation. A number of other implicated were apprehended in earlier stages of the examination. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The case relates to recruitment examination conducted in 2018 by UPSSSC. (For Representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/09/400x225/The-case-relates-to-recruitment-examination-conduc_1781026008439.jpg"alt ="The case relates to recruitment examination conducted in 2018 by UPSSSC. (For Representation)"title ="The case relates to recruitment examination conducted in 2018 by UPSSSC. (For Representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The case connects to recruitment evaluation performed in 2018 by UPSSSC. (For Representation)

The current arrests were made under the firm’s continuous drive “Operation Shikanja,”targeted at tracing and collaring desired implicated in evaluation frauds. Authorities stated the trio had actually been averting arrest and were gotten from various districts on Monday (June 8).

” The implicated have actually been determined as Gangesh Kumar of Azamgarh, Vipin Chaudhary of Sant Kabir Nagar and Sushil Kumar of Jaunpur. Gangesh was jailed from Sidhari police headquarters properties, Vipin was snatched near a healthcare facility in Khalilabad while Sushil was held from his native town,” checked out information shared by the department.

The case associates with the recruitment evaluation carried out in 2018 by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for 1,953 posts, consisting of VDOs, social well-being managers and gram panchayat officers. Tata Consultancy Services had actually been designated the job of carrying out the examination.

Following grievances of abnormalities and declared adjustment, the state federal government turned over the probe to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was later on combined into the EOW. An in-depth examination resulted in the registration of a case at Vibhuti Khand police headquarters before a fresh FIR (No. 02/2021) was lodged at the SIT police headquarters under IPC areas associated to forgery, falsification of records and criminal conspiracy.

Detectives stated analysis of witness declarations, files and technical proof has up until now exposed the participation of as lots of as 173 implicated. These consist of supposed intermediaries, prospects and specific authorities and workers connected to the recruitment procedure.

According to EOW authorities, the implicated belonged to a larger conspiracy in which disqualified prospects were apparently favoured by damaging OMR response sheets in exchange for cash. The adjustment supposedly guaranteed inflated ratings for picked prospects, denying authentic candidates of reasonable choice.

The probe has actually indicated collusion in between experts, intermediaries and recipients, recommending a well-organised network. Later on, the state federal government had actually cancelled the whole recruitment procedure. EOW authorities stated even more probe is underway to find the absconding implicated.