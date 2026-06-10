Bulk of Indian companies deal with relentless external interruptions: Report

Run-through Indian companies deal with skill obstacles due to external disturbances. Environment shocks, facilities concerns, and health break outs are impacting hiring and retention. Almost half of business report these effects. This pattern is moving labor force characteristics, with more youthful experts prioritising lifestyle in smaller sized cities. Organisations need to adjust to construct durability and protected future development.

PTI

Mumbai, A substantial bulk of Indian companies report that external interruptions, such as environment shocks, facilities concerns, and public health break outs, are affecting their capability to bring in and maintain skill, according to a report launched on Tuesday.

Almost 50 percent reported that disturbances currently impact their capability to bring in and maintain skill, signalling that what started as an efficiency concern has actually ended up being a labour market issue, the Adecco India External Disruptions and Workforce Productivity Report stated.

The findings of the report are based upon actions from 1,044 companies throughout Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Around 97 percent of Indian companies now experience external interruptions like environment shocks, facilities pressures and public-health break outs as a consistent functional truth, according to the report.

The report exposed that for organisations, the effect from these interruptions varies from lower efficiency, increasing absence and momentary shutdowns to increased functional expenses and employing stress.

“India’s employers are no longer just managing disruption; they are redefining resilience in one of the world’s most complex workforce markets. With 95 per cent of employers prioritising business continuity, and morale decline already impacting major hubs like Bengaluru (48 per cent) and Hyderabad (44 per cent), the human cost of disruption is becoming impossible to ignore.

“One in 2 companies report skill destination difficulties, while one in 4 point out serious working with effect, with pressure most severe in Delhi NCR’s services and IT sectors,” Adecco India Country Manager Sunil Chemankotil said.

Critically, 32 per cent of employers still lack visibility into which workforce segments face the highest risk, accelerating the need for stronger workforce intelligence, mental health support, flexible work models and wellness infrastructure as core continuity strategies, he said.

India’s next phase of workforce growth will depend on how effectively organisations translate ambition into resilience, he added.

According to the report, reverse migration has accelerated in recent years, with 30-35 per cent of the remote workforce choosing to live and work from tier II and III cities.

This shift is led by the technology sector, with demand for remote and hybrid roles in non-metro locations growing 30 per cent year-on-year, followed by sectors like BFSI (20-25 per cent), Healthcare and Life Sciences (15-20 per cent), and e-commerce and Retail (15-18 per cent).

The report also found that this trend is being driven increasingly by younger professionals, with 50-55 per cent of those under 35 citing better quality of life and closer proximity to family as more important factors than higher salaries in metropolitan cities when deciding to relocate.