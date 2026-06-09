vinayakm-introduces-a-new-paradigm-in-women’s-mental-health-and-happiness-in-south-delhi

India, June 5 —

New Delhi, 5 June 2026: As conversations around mental health continue to gain momentum across India, a new clinic in South Delhi is quietly making a more unusual argument: that emotional well-being cannot be treated in isolation from the rest of a woman’s life. VinayakM, a mental health and lifestyle wellness clinic dedicated to women in Greater Kailash-1, has opened its doors with an approach that reads a woman’s sleep, mood, nutrition, physical comfort and day-to-day capacity as a single connected picture, and with a conviction that sets it apart from conventional practice: that the purpose of care is not merely to settle an acute complaint, but to lift the baseline of everyday living.

The idea grew out of a frustration familiar to many women navigating today’s wellness landscape. Amid the noise of advice, trends, treatments and endless digital content, the emotional and physical signals of an overstretched life, poor sleep, low mood, persistent aches, fatigue that no single specialist seems to own, tend to be split across separate doctors and separate appointments, each treating a fragment. VinayakM was built to put the fragments back together, treating the woman rather than the symptom.

At the centre of that philosophy is the clinic’s founder and lead counsellor, Mani Sharma, whose own path to the work was anything but conventional. Sharma began her career alongside investigative teams across India, working on several high-profile criminal cases, an apprenticeship in human behaviour at its most extreme. Over the years, her attention shifted from understanding what had happened in people’s lives to understanding what they carried within them, a turn that drew her toward advanced study in psychology and neuroscience. That education includes a series of programmes from Harvard Health, among them Anxiety and Stress Disorders, Understanding Depression and Positive Psychology, along with the Harvard Medical School continuing medical education material Brain Medicine: Integrating the Clinical Neurosciences. She also holds qualifications in Forensic Science and Forensic Psychology.

“Many women spend years putting their own emotional and mental needs on hold while holding everything else together, at home, at work, and for everyone around them,” says Mani Sharma. “We built this clinic as a confidential, unhurried space where a woman’s own well-being is finally the priority, and where progress is something she can actually feel and measure.”

That insistence on measurement is what most distinguishes the Greater Kailash clinic from a conventional therapy practice. Every client begins with the Female Functional Health Score, or FFHS, a validated, multi-domain assessment developed in-house that establishes a clear baseline across five areas of life: Sleep Quality, Emotional Load, Body Comfort, Nutrition Stores and Functional Capacity. From that baseline, the clinic builds a personalised programme that evolves over time, with the aim of producing sustainable improvement in sleep, emotional resilience, mood, relationships and everyday functioning, gains that are tracked rather than left to impression.

Behind Ms Mani Sharma sits a deliberately multidisciplinary team, organised around five connected pillars of care: psychology and counselling, orthopaedics, nutrition, yoga therapy, and physiotherapy, the last of these launching shortly. The model reflects a belief that runs through the whole clinic: that the body and the mind are not separate clients. Among the consulting specialists is Dr. Udit Vinayak, M.S. (Orthopaedics) Gold Medallist, FIJR, Dip. FIFA and AO Trauma, an orthopaedic specialist focused on joint preservation and bone health.

“In orthopaedics, you learn quickly that an aching joint is rarely only about the joint,” says Dr. Vinayak. “Pain, sleep, mood and movement are all part of the same person. The honest way to care for someone is to look at the whole life around the symptom, to lower the discomfort she lives with and gently raise her baseline, rather than to treat one part in isolation.”

By design, VinayakM remains small and appointment-based, so that every consultation can stay private, unhurried and centred on the individual, scientific rigour delivered with warmth and personal attention rather than the conveyor-belt feel of a busy outpatient department. To mark its opening, the clinic is offering new clients a complimentary Female Functional Health Score assessment: a structured, no-obligation review of their well-being across all five domains, intended as an honest starting point rather than a sales pitch.

If VinayakM has a larger ambition, it is to nudge the national conversation a little further along, away from simply coping, adjusting and managing, and toward the quieter, more durable work of helping women build healthier and more fulfilling everyday lives.

VinayakM is located on the 3rd Floor, B-23, N Block Market, Greater Kailash-1, New Delhi – 110048 and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Appointments can be made on +91 92171 75397 or at vinayakm.in/appointment; more information is available at vinayakm.in .

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