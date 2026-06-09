FNP Unveils Its Summer Collection 2026: “50 Shades of Summer”

India, June 5 —

New Delhi, May 2026: India’s leading gifting brand FNP (Ferns N Petals) has launched its Summer Collection 2026, a thoughtfully curated range of floral arrangements, desserts, hampers, and personalised gifting experiences inspired by the warmth, colour, and spontaneity of summer. Brought together under the campaign thought, “50 Shades of Summer,” the collection captures the spirit of the season through vibrant blooms, tropical palettes, and contemporary gifting aesthetics.

Inspired by coastal holidays, poolside brunches, blooming gardens, and carefree summer celebrations, the collection blends fashion-forward styling with emotionally expressive gifting moments. Featuring vibrant yellows, corals, soft pinks, fresh greens, and sunflower-led arrangements, the range has been designed to feel light, cheerful, and visually uplifting.

The collection responds to the growing consumer shift towards gifting that feels more personal, aesthetic, and lifestyle-driven. Moving beyond traditional occasions, the range is designed for spontaneous moments such as brunches, birthdays, picnics, house visits, and casual “thinking of you” gestures, making Ferns N Petals a go-to destination for thoughtful and meaningful gifting.

Among the hero products are the Rose Sunscape Vase, a vibrant sunflower and pink floral arrangement inspired by summer sunsets, and Amalfi Afternoon, a Mediterranean-inspired arrangement featuring sunflowers, hydrangeas, and seasonal blooms. The collection also introduces playful concepts like the Mango Bouquet With Carnations, inspired by the nostalgia of Indian summers, along with indulgent dessert offerings such as the Citrus Noir Mousse.

Commenting on the launch, Avi Kumar, CMO at FNP, said, “With ’50 Shades of Summer,’ we wanted to create a collection that feels as vibrant, playful, and expressive as the season itself. Inspired by sunlit escapes, tropical palettes, brunch culture, and spontaneous summer moments, the collection blends contemporary floral styling with emotionally uplifting gifting experiences designed for today’s lifestyle-driven consumer.”

Designed to balance premium aesthetics with accessibility, the collection is priced from Rs.399 to Rs.9,000, catering to both everyday gestures and elevated gifting moments. The Summer Collection 2026 will be available pan-India across FNP’s website, app, and retail stores, with select assortments also available through hyperlocal delivery and quick commerce platforms in key cities.

With this launch, FNP continues to strengthen its position as a thoughtful and trend-forward gifting brand, creating memorable experiences that blend emotion, aesthetics, and modern lifestyle culture.

Discover the Summer Collection 2026 at:

https://www.fnp.com/summer-special-gifts-lp