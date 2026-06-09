Hydro Pneumatics Earns Six FESTO Awards in Four Years, Strengthening Its Position as Telangana’s Trusted Automation Partner

India, June 6 —

Hyderabad, Telangana: Hydro Pneumatics, the Authorized FESTO Distributor for Telangana, has been recognized with six prestigious awards from FESTO between 2023 and 2026, highlighting its consistent growth, service excellence, and commitment to industrial automation solutions.

The company received three major recognitions in 2023, including Best Performer, Consistent Performer, and Rising Star. This momentum continued with the Top CAGR Award in 2024, the Star Performer Award in 2025, and the Sales Consistency Award in 2026.

Established in 1999, Hydro Pneumatics has been providing complete industrial automation and pneumatic solutions to manufacturers across Telangana for more than 25 years. As an Authorized FESTO Distributor, the company offers German-engineered products including Pneumatic Cylinders, Solenoid Valves, PU Tubes, Fittings, Grippers, Valve Terminals, Servo Motors, and Drives.

Over the years, Hydro Pneumatics has built strong relationships with leading organizations such as Coca-Cola, MRF, Shrinath Rotopack, Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Lokesh Machines, and several other industrial enterprises.

Beyond product supply, the company is known for its technical expertise in product selection, competitive pricing, bulk-order support, on-site visits, and implementation assistance. Its customer-focused approach enables industries to improve efficiency, minimize downtime, and optimize automation performance.

“These awards reflect the trust our customers place in us and the reliability of FESTO solutions. We remain committed to delivering prompt support, technical excellence, and value-driven automation solutions to industries across the region,” said a spokesperson from Hydro Pneumatics.

For more information about Hydro Pneumatics’ industrial automation capabilities and service offerings, visit https://hydpneumatics.com/ .

Recognizing the critical Role of Electrical Automation in industries, Hydro Pneumatics also provides specialized EA solutions (Servo Motors, Drives, HMI) along with integration support that helps industries improve system efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance equipment reliability. Details can be found at https://hydpneumatics.com/pages/motors-and-servo-drives

About Hydro Pneumatics

Hydro Pneumatics is the Authorized FESTO Distributor for Telangana, providing industrial automation, pneumatic products, technical consultation, and implementation support to manufacturers across multiple industries.