iOS 27 Will Let Android, Windows Users Add Photos to Your iCloud Library

iOS 27 will make it simpler for your buddies with Android or Windows gadgets to share images to your iCloud library.|Image: Apple

Apple is making it simpler for iPhone and Android users to share pictures with each other, attending to among the longstanding constraints of its iCloud photo-sharing system.

Declared as part of iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, Apple’s iCloud Shared Albums function will now support cooperation from Android users. The upgrade permits individuals utilizing Android gadgets to contribute images and videos to shared albums rather of being restricted to seeing content shared by Apple users.

The relocation marks a significant shift for Apple, which has actually typically kept a number of its services carefully connected to its own community. By opening cooperation functions to Android users, the business is making iCloud Shared Albums more useful for households, pal groups, and offices that utilize a mix of gadgets.

Full-Resolution Photo Sharing Coming to Shared Albums

Apple is likewise updating image quality within Shared Albums. Previously, images shared through the function were compressed, which frequently led to minimized image quality.

With iOS 27, Shared Albums will support full-resolution image uploads, enabling users to protect the initial quality of their pictures and videos when sharing them through iCloud. The modification is anticipated to benefit professional photographers, material developers, and users who wish to archive memories without compromising image quality.

A More Collaborative iCloud Experience

The improvements form part of Apple’s wider effort to enhance cooperation throughout its services. While rivals such as Google Photos have actually long used cross-platform sharing functions, Apple’s most current upgrade narrows the space by making Shared Albums more available to non-iPhone users.