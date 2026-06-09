Odisha govt raises everyday allowance for Home Guards to Rs 650

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the boosted allowance will be carried out retrospectively with impact from January 1, 2026, benefiting Home Guards released throughout the state.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/09/home-guard-pix-2026-06-09-22-07-24.jpg" alt ="Odisha govt raises daily allowance for Home Guards to Rs 650"> Odisha govt raises day-to-day allowance for Home Guards to Rs 650 Photograph: (OTV)

In a substantial well-being step for Home Guards, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Tuesday authorized a boost in their Daily Duty Call-up Allowance(DCA)from Rs 639 to Rs 650.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the boosted allowance will be carried out retrospectively with impact from January 1, 2026, benefiting Home Guards released throughout the state.

The current modification comes less than a year after the state federal government had actually increased the everyday allowance of Home Guards from Rs 623 to Rs 639 with result from July 1, 2025.

The choice has actually been taken in view of the current improvement of Dearness Allowance (DA) for routine state civil servant. The Odisha federal government had earlier revealed 2 percent boost in DA for its workers, efficient from January 1, 2026.

Check out: Odisha treks DA for govt workers, pensioners; check complete information here

Keeping these advancements in factor to consider, the Chief Minister authorized the fresh walking in the Daily Duty Call-up Allowance for Home Guards, declaring the state federal government’s dedication to the well-being and monetary wellness of workers participated in keeping order and supporting civil services.

The Chief Minister’s Office specified that the modified allowance will enter force from January 1, 2026, and qualified Home Guards will get the improved advantage appropriately.