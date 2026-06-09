19659001]Performing on a grievance, the Vigilance group laid a trap and collared both people while they were apparently accepting the cash. The whole allurement quantity was recuperated and taken by the Vigilance group.

< img src =" https://static-cdn.publive.online/publive-publisher-templates/odisha-tv-template-v1-prod/assets/images/user-avatar.svg"alt="author-image">

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/09/vigilance-pix-2026-06-09-21-42-57.jpg" alt ="Odisha arm-wrestling medal winner caught in Vigilance trap for accepting bribe"> Odisha arm-wrestling medal winner captured in Vigilance trap for accepting kickback Photograph: (OTV)

In a significant anti-corruption crackdown, the Vigilance Department on Tuesday collared Odisha Pharmacy Council Senior Assistant Biswamohan Pattnaik alias Raja, a kept in mind arm-wrestling medal winner, on charges of accepting an allurement.

According to Vigilance authorities, Pattnaik was presumably requiring and accepting a kickback for processing a drug store registration certificate. He was captured red-handed while supposedly getting Rs 9,000 from a candidate.

According to sources, Pattnaik, together with his associate Mohammad Ejaz Khan, was associated with gathering the kickback quantity. Performing on a grievance, the Vigilance group laid a trap and collared both people while they were supposedly accepting the cash.

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The whole kickback quantity was recuperated and taken by the Vigilance group. Additional examination is underway to establish whether comparable needs had actually been made in other cases.

Significantly, Biswamohan Pattnaik, widely called Raja, has actually made acknowledgment in the field of arm fumbling and has actually won medals for both Odisha and the nation in numerous competitors. His arrest has actually drawn attention due to his sporting accomplishments together with his main position at the Odisha Pharmacy Council.