Focus Graphite Completes Air Quality Assessment for the Lac Knife Project; Advancing Towards ESIA Completion

Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) (“Focus” or the “Company“) a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the completion of the. Air Quality Assessment (“AQA” or the “Study“) for its 100%-owned Lac Knife Graphite Project (the “Project“) located in northeastern Quebec.

The Study was completed by WSP Canada Inc. (“WSP“), one of the world’s leading engineering and environmental consulting firms, under the supervision and management of IOS Geosciences Inc. (“IOS“), as part of the environmental studies supporting the advancement of Lac Knife toward future permitting and development.

The AQA evaluated emissions associated with the proposed open pit mine, processing facility, tailings storage facility, stockpiles, haul roads, crushing operations, and supporting infrastructure under conservative maximum operating scenarios. Atmospheric dispersion modelling using Aeromod software, was completed in accordance with the requirements of Quebec’s Reglement sur l’assainissement de l’atmosphere (“RAA“) and applicable guidance from the Ministere de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (“MELCCFP“).

According to WSP’s conclusions, the modelling results demonstrate that predicted contaminant concentrations remain in compliance with applicable Quebec ambient air quality standards and criteria under the assessed operating conditions. WSP further concluded that all evaluated contaminants met applicable regulatory thresholds. The Study also noted that prevailing winds are predominantly directed toward the south-southeast, away from nearby public infrastructure, residences, and seasonal fishing cabins.

“Environmental permitting is one of the most important value-creation stages in the development of any critical mineral project,” said Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. “The completion of the Air Quality Assessment represents another key component of the broader environmental review process and brings us closer to completing the environmental studies required to support future permitting activities. As these workstreams are completed, Lac Knife continues to become increasingly de-risked from both a technical and environmental perspective while strengthening its position as a strategic North American graphite asset.”

The Study evaluated a broad range of potential emissions, including particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, crystalline silica, and various metals, using a detailed atmospheric dispersion model of the Project area and surrounding receptors based on five years of regional meteorological data.

Advancing Toward Environmental Assessment Completion

The AQA forms part of the broader environmental and permitting work program being advanced at Lac Knife and represents another important milestone toward completion of the environmental and social impact assessment (“ESIA“) process. With this Study now complete, the Company is advancing the remaining key environmental workstreams, including the hydrogeological assessment and dam breach analysis, which are expected to further support permitting activities and future project development.

The completion of the AQA builds on a series of technical, environmental and infrastructure achievements that continue to de-risk the Project and strengthen Lac Knife’s position as a strategically important North American graphite asset. As demand for secure and reliable graphite supply continues to grow, Focus remains focused on advancing the Project through the key milestones required for future development.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Rejean Girard, P.Geo. (QC), President of IOS Geosciences Inc., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI-43-101.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining – we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals — reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc., please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “projected,” “estimated,” and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things: the advancement of the Lac Knife Graphite Project toward permitting readiness and future development; the completion and timing of the remaining environmental studies required to support the environmental and social impact assessment (“ESIA”) process, including the hydrogeological assessment and dam breach analysis; the anticipated completion of environmental baseline, technical and permitting workstreams; the Company’s ability to obtain required permits, approvals and authorizations; the anticipated benefits of completed environmental and technical studies, including the Air Quality Assessment; the timing and completion of future project milestones; the future development, construction and operation of the Lac Knife Project; the role of the Project in supporting North American and allied critical mineral supply chains; and the Company’s long-term development strategy.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Topic: Press release summary