Jessie Is the Star of Taylor Swift’s Deeply Nostalgic ‘Toy Story’ Music Video

For a movie about toys and their human counterparts, the Toy Story franchise has done impressive work of becoming a cornerstone of American nostalgia. Multibillion dollar global revenue aside, the films hold a warm, fuzzy spot in pop culture, with Woody and Buzz Lightyear returning with each reiteration to pull at our heartstrings.

In the upcoming Toy Story 5 film, set to release June 19, however, cowgirl Jessie takes front and center. This week, the upcoming movie got the Taylor Swift-treatment and the star bestowed both film and music fans with the country-tinged and sentimental, “I Knew It, I Knew You.” The track, which draws inspiration from Jessie, was followed by a music video on Friday, which features footage from the film and highlights the Pixar series’ beloved character as she and the crew confront the biggest rival in playtime history: A tablet called Lilypad.

The choice edits — which features Jessie riding a horse under a blazing sun, antics with Woody and Bullseye, hints of a budding romance with Buzz, near-death experiences with a garbage truck, and glimpses of blissful possibilities — may stir up weepy, feely emotions for Nineties kids and beyond.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of herself as a little girl wearing a cowgirl hat and boots.

Swift, who co-wrote and produced “I Knew It, I Knew You” with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, added, “We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods.”

With less than two weeks to go before Toy Story 5 rolls out, Swift’s song and its accompanying video (watch it on Spotify and Apple Music) are a reminder that the story has always been about friendship, love, and holding those closest to us even closer.

From Rolling Stone US.