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Facebook Verified is a brand-new totally free badge that validates there’s a genuine individual behind an account

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Today Meta is releasing Facebook Verified. This is a complimentary badge that lets you understand there’s a genuine individual behind an account. To get the badge, you require to go through a selfie-based confirmation procedure. You essentially tape a selfie video, which the business will examine versus your existing profile photos to validate a match. The procedure must just take a couple of minutes.

If you get the badge, it will at first appear in Facebook Marketplace, Dating, Groups, and on your profile. In the future, it will likewise be seen in Feed posts. Clearly, the badge does not indicate that Facebook “endorses the user or guarantees their trustworthiness”simply that there’s a genuine individual behind the account.

< img width ="1200" height ="1045" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/facebook-verified-badge/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Facebook Verified is a new free badge that confirms there's a real person behind an account">

Facebook Verified is readily available to qualified users above 18, who remain in excellent standing with the platform’s Community Standards, particularly those forbiding scams, rip-offs, and misleading practices, and who display no proof of “inauthentic behavior”The function is not readily available for pages or ProMode accounts.

The rollout is occurring in stages, beginning in unnamed “select markets” and ultimately broadening internationally.

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