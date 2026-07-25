Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra in for evaluation

The brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra landed in our workplace and it’s time to unpack it. The phone ships in a plain box with a (3A) USB-C cable television. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra ships in Graphite, Cream and Violet Shadow. Samsung.com’s unique 4th color is called Green Shadow.

You can have it in 12/256GB or 12/512GB setups; rates are EUR2,200 and EUR2,400, respectively.

You should not evaluate the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra on its specifications or the method it searches a website. Half of the appeal of these folding phones is the method they all feel various than your routine piece phone. And the Galaxy Z Fold7 was the very first Samsung collapsible to really feel futuristic- razor-thin and in some way more exceptional, unique even. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra keeps all of that.

It feels fantastic in the hands. It’s squared off on all sides and simply feels slim and skillfully created.

It’s not simply a physical thing – Samsung’s One UI is the best buddy to the stylish outside.

The inner screen is less reflective, has less of a crease

Still, it’s crucial to look at the hardware. Regardless of having the “Ultra” added to its name, it’s simply a Galaxy Z Fold7 follower. There’s no real Ultra-level function included this year.

What’s brand-new is the larger 5,000 mAh battery-a substantial upgrade from the 4,400 mAh on in 2015’s design. Even much better, it’s the very same 215g weight. The power pack being Samsung’s very first Silicon Carbon (Si-C) system has something to do with it.

Let’s state you’re all in on foldables and you like Samsung’s most current. The concern then ends up being, which one to get? The brief and square Galaxy Z Fold8 provides something no other maker( with Samsung’s international scope, a minimum of )uses in the meantime (up until Apple reveals its collapsible and can put it on shop racks).

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the safe option – a routine phone when closed and a multitasking powerhouse when you require it. You do not require to make any compromises with the Ultra, nor adjust to a brand-new type element.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra beside the Z Fold8

The stout collapsible is fascinating and can make a great deal of sense, if you are more into content intake. It’s stirred some disputes here at GSMArena HQ about whether it’s the much better total kind aspect. Typing on the virtual keyboard is more comfy on the square screen. As soon as opened, this folding screen is a much better suitable for both your phone’s images and normal 16:9 videos.

We’ll return to this subject in a more contrast quickly!

Is the screen size distinction significant?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

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