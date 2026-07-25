Xiaomi 18 Pro will get a worldwide launch, brand-new report claims

In 2015 the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were released in China and never ever made it beyond the business’s home nation. The circumstance is altering this year, nevertheless, according to a brand-new report.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro a minimum of will presumably be launched in markets like Europe, Türkiye, Russia, Taiwan, and Japan. A couple of days ago a various report declared that the Xiaomi 18 Pro would likewise introduce in India together with the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max.

< img width ="1200" height ="700" alt ="Xiaomi 17 Pro" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/xiaomi-18-pro-global-launch-rumor/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Today’s report states the Xiaomi 18 Pro will not be pertaining to India, so the circumstance is still quite complicated. Today’s report likewise does not point out the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max at all, so we’re not exactly sure what will occur with that a person.

Anyhow, according to previous reports, the Xiaomi 18 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC, and will have 2 200MP SmartSens electronic camera sensing units with 1/1.28-inch type size on the primary cam. There will likewise be updated speakers, a bigger vibration motor, and a battery with a capability of a minimum of 7,000 mAh, supporting 100W wired in addition to cordless charging.

Via