15.5 C
London
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai leads candlelight march in Lucknow versus...

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai leads candlelight march in Lucknow versus paper leakages

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
65

Celebration employees led by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai got a candlelight march in the state capital on Friday in demonstration versus concern paper leakages and the declared battering of youth throughout the continuous agitation in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai and others during the candlelight march in Lucknow on Friday. (SOURCED IMAGE) < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai and others during the candlelight march in Lucknow on Friday. (SOURCED IMAGE)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/24/400x225/Uttar-Pradesh-Congress-president-Ajay-Rai-and-othe_1784922282602.jpg"alt ="Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai and others during the candlelight march in Lucknow on Friday. (SOURCED IMAGE)"title ="Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai and others during the candlelight march in Lucknow on Friday. (SOURCED IMAGE)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager">
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai and others throughout the candlelight march in Lucknow on Friday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

“Question documents for 152 significant evaluations have actually been dripped under Narendra Modi and unfortunately, 22 trainees have actually lost their lives due to the NEET paper leakage. There is tremendous anger amongst the youth and trainees throughout the nation, yet rather of eliminating Dharmendra Pradhan– who bears duty for this methodically managed paper leakage– the Prime Minister is protecting him,” Ajay Rai stated.

“Although a heavy police tried to by force stop us utilizing barriers, the Congress members handled to leave from the Mall Avenue head office, travel through Loreto Crossing, and reach Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg,” stated CP Rai, representative for UP Congress.

The march concluded with garlanding of the statue of the late Rajiv Gandhi, previous Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, at the Mall Avenue crossing.

Countless trainees and youths are staging demonstrations in Delhi, risking their lives for their needs; nevertheless, rather of acceding to these needs, the Modi federal government is turning to repressive procedures– actions that the Congress celebration will not endure, the celebration stated.

The Congress stands strongly with the needs of the trainees and youth, it included.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Divyang trainees declare unwanted sexual advances by hostel superintendent in Bhubaneswar; OSCPCR starts probe

Business 0
Students of the Bhima Bhoi School for the...

How AI rover ‘Dac Arjun’ will make train stations more secure for guests

Business 0
In a relocation focused on reinforcing guest security...

Improving public health care in Uttar Pradesh: Experts recommend concentrate on non-communicable illness, client security

Business 0
Specialists have actually suggested developing devoted technical departments and...

Popular

Divyang trainees declare unwanted sexual advances by hostel superintendent in Bhubaneswar; OSCPCR starts probe

Business 0
Students of the Bhima Bhoi School for the...

How AI rover ‘Dac Arjun’ will make train stations more secure for guests

Business 0
In a relocation focused on reinforcing guest security...

Improving public health care in Uttar Pradesh: Experts recommend concentrate on non-communicable illness, client security

Business 0
Specialists have actually suggested developing devoted technical departments and...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here