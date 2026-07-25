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Home Business Honor Power3 might have intended expensive with its battery capability

Honor Power3 might have intended expensive with its battery capability

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Honor released the Power2 in January, and then, in May, we heard that the upcoming Power3 would have a battery capability of 11,000 to 12,000 mAh, while the specific number wasn’t chosen. Today a brand-new report from the exact same source is back to call down our expectations.

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Honor Power3 will have a battery of a minimum of 10,000 mAh. The Power2 has a 10,080 mAh battery, so its follower might match it or exceed it every so a little. It appears like the objective to get to 11,000 mAh or even 12,000 mAh might have been too positive.

< img width ="1200" height ="450" alt ="Honor Power2" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/honor-power3-battery-new-rumor/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">
Honor Power2

The gadget’s screen has actually obviously grown to 7″ diagonally, up from its predecessor’s 6.79-inch panel. It will unsurprisingly be a flat screen, and the Power3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8-series chipset, much like the Power2, which uses the Dimensity 8500 Elite. Whether the Power3 will choose the exact same SoC or with a theoretical upcoming Dimensity 8600 stays to be seen.

If Honor strategies to launch the Power3 around one year after the Power2, then there’s still lots of time for more information about the gadget to come out, so remain tuned.

Source (in Chinese)

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