Civil Court raises stay order on Boss, clears method for release

Upgraded on : 07 Jun 2026, 3:42 pm

In a significant relief to the makers of Employerthe short-term stay order enforced by the city Civil Court on the movie’s release has actually been left, clearing the method for its theatrical release.

Produced under the Siri Productions banner and directed by V Lava, Employer functions Tanush Shivanna ahead function. The movie had earlier dealt with a legal obstacle after star Darshan and his partner Vijayalakshmi Darshan approached the Civil Court looking for to limit its release. Following their petition, the court had actually given an interim stay order on the movie.

At a current hearing, the court took a look at the arguments and counterarguments provided by both celebrations before choosing to reserve the short-lived injunction. Senior supporter and Bar Association President Vivek Subba Reddy represented the Manager group and argued the matter before the court.