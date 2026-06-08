Double Occupancy trailer: Santhosh leads double life in this dream drama

Screengrab from Double Occupancy trailer

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-06-07T15:35:20.458Z" title="2026-06-07 15:35"> 07 Jun 2026, 3:35 pm

The makers of director Aswin Kandasamy’s upcoming movie Double Occupancy revealed the trailer on Sunday. The look has the lead character, played by Santhosh, leading 2 lives in one day without him understanding it. He is a guy from early morning 6 to night 6 and a lady till the next early morning. A great deal of turmoil takes place with his strange condition. How he is impacted by it and whether he leaves this insane cycle is what the movie has to do with.

The movie produced by Khushbu Sundar’s Avni Cinemax likewise stars Samyuktha Viswanathan, Reshma Venkatesh, Vinoth Kishan and VTV Ganesh, to name a few.