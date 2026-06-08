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Home Books Double Occupancy trailer: Santhosh leads double life in this dream drama

Double Occupancy trailer: Santhosh leads double life in this dream drama

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Leslie Atkins
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Screengrab from Double Occupancy trailer

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< time datetime ="2026-06-07T15:35:20.458Z" title="2026-06-07 15:35"> 07 Jun 2026, 3:35 pm

The makers of director Aswin Kandasamy’s upcoming movie Double Occupancy revealed the trailer on Sunday. The look has the lead character, played by Santhosh, leading 2 lives in one day without him understanding it. He is a guy from early morning 6 to night 6 and a lady till the next early morning. A great deal of turmoil takes place with his strange condition. How he is impacted by it and whether he leaves this insane cycle is what the movie has to do with.

The movie produced by Khushbu Sundar’s Avni Cinemax likewise stars Samyuktha Viswanathan, Reshma Venkatesh, Vinoth Kishan and VTV Ganesh, to name a few.

The team of the movie likewise consists of director of photography Santhakumar Chakravarthy, editor Praveen Antony, and production designer Senthil Raghavan.

Khusbhu has actually produced the movie under the Avni Cinemax banner, with ACS Arun Kumar producing under the Benzz Media banner. Anandita Sundar is on board as an innovative manufacturer.

Double Occupancy will launch worldwide on June 12.

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