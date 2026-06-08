Advait Chandan exits Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 over imaginative distinctions: Report

Dharma Productions’ long-delayed Dostana 2 has actually supposedly gone through yet another substantial modification. According to a report by Variety India, filmmaker Advait Chandan has actually stepped far from the job after investing a number of months establishing the movie.

Advait Chandan exits Dharma Productions’Dostana 2 over innovative distinctions: Report

The report specifies that Chandan left the movie due to imaginative distinctions. His vision for the task supposedly did not line up with the instructions the manufacturers wished to pursue. The separation is stated to have actually been friendly, without any conflict in between the filmmaker and the production home beyond varying innovative techniques.

The advancement marks another chapter in the complex journey of Dostana 2a movie that has actually seen several modifications given that it was initially revealed.

The follow up was at first revealed in 2019 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in lead functions. Filmmaker Collin D’Cunha was set to make his function directorial launching with the job. The movie was ultimately shelved after production obstacles and casting-related advancements.

Recently, Dharma Productions apparently started deal with a fresh variation of the movie. Supposedly, the reimagined job was anticipated to include Vikrant Massey and Lakshya in leading functions. Previous Miss India World Sini Shetty was likewise being thought about for the female lead.

Advait Chandan later on signed up with the task and invested around 7 months dealing with the movie’s advancement. His association with Dostana 2 had actually produced interest within the market, specifically offered his previous work as director of Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddhaand his newest directorial endeavor was Loveyapa

The report even more recommends that conversations relating to the movie’s tone, treatment and total imaginative instructions ultimately resulted in Chandan’s choice to move far from the job. With the filmmaker’s departure, Dharma Productions is now anticipated to start the look for a brand-new director while continuing efforts to restore the long-awaited follow up.

In spite of a number of reinventions for many years, Dostana 2 stays among Dharma Productions’ most carefully watched tasks due to the fact that of the appeal of the 2008 initial starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Currently, the production home has not formally revealed the next actions for the movie.

Check Out: Vikrant Massey validates Dostana 2 with Lakshya, marks his very first movie with Dharma Productions: “I’m doing my very first Dharma film”

More Pages: Dostana 2 Box Office Collection

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